WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Sept. 23
Sep 23, 2026 at 12:34 PM
The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Seattle Sehawks.
The Washington Commanders believe they have a solid alternative in veteran Marcus Mariota and plan to rally around him for however long he is under center.
The Washington Commanders will play at Northwest Stadium for the first time this season against the Seattle Seahawks. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
The Washington Commanders have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
No matter how long he's sidelined, Daniels' teammates want him to know they are here to support him.
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media the day after the team's 37-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Here are some of his final thoughts before the team moves on to the home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Washington Commanders fell to 0-2 after a 37-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Here are five takeaways from Week 2.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 37-20 loss against Dallas Cowboys presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
The Washington Commanders fell to 0-2 on the road to the Dallas Cowboys, but there are far bigger concerns for the team following the defeat.
The Washington Commanders are on the road for a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Check out this gameday blog for stats, highlights and more from the action.