Final thoughts | Sonny Styles showed signs of maturity

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media the day after the team's 24-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are some of his final thoughts before the team moves on to the Dallas Cowboys.
-- As always, Quinn started with some injury news. Here's what he knows today: Frankie Luvu has a groin injury, Chig Okonkwo and Jordan Magee have hamstring issues, and Tyler Owens did something to his ankle. As for how they'll look for the rest of the week, Quinn will have more information on Wednesday, but he did add that the team will see "how quickly" Owens can recover from his ankle.
-- Speaking of Owens, his special teams play where he powers his way through several blockers before making a tackle has gone viral on social media. Quinn said he didn't get a good look at the play until after the game, but the effort Owens showed did not surprise him.
"He's a guy who's speed and strain is always there, but to see that one come together, it was just awesome ... It was a really cool play, and I got to see it probably like everybody else did from the network feed afterwards. And it was one of my favorite plays in a long time on special teams for sure."
-- Quinn reiterated there were some positive moments from the Commanders' defense, but the explosive plays hurt them in ways that need to be addressed moving forward. Half of the Eagles' offensive production came from four plays, and each of them directly led to points for Philadelphia. He wants to see the unit finish plays more often and hopes the mistakes from Sunday's game are lessons that can be learned quickly.
"I loved the attitude, the mindset, but to have, like there is no plays off that, 'Okay, except for this one.' So, always in that finishing stature and mindset. And I think that was the big lesson for me. You gotta point those out because you don't get to play the 'except for' game."
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field during their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
-- Sonny Styles was one of the clear standouts from the afternoon, recording two tackles for loss and a sack on Jalen Hurts. It was the first time the Commanders have been able to unleash Styles' full skill set, but Quinn said there were signs about their plans for using him. He mentioned multiple times in camp that they wanted to use him as a blitzer, which is how he made most of his plays against the Eagles. But Styles had other roles beyond that. They used him to cover kicks and call plays on defense when Luvu left the field. Styles took every responsibility given to him in stride, and Quinn thought that was the "sign of a mature young player who impacted the game in some different ways."
-- It was also Drew Stevens' debut as the Commanders' starting kicker, and the rookie showed off his leg strength with a 54-yard field goal but also had a blocked extra point and a missed 55-yard attempt. Here's what Quinn thought about his performance:
"I think you guys can see just everything that I've seen. Like, man, he's got a strong leg. Even on the miss, he hit it deep to go. It didn't feel like a low kick on the blocked extra point. I felt like the D-tackles did get some push on the interior side. I would imagine at some level, the snap would factor when it's high, but [P] Tress [Way] is pretty remarkable in that space. I think it probably had to do more with their push and being able to elevate them with the snap, but I have a lot of confidence in him for a reason, and even if after we had the penalty, it's like, gotta go kick a 38-yard extra point, but I had a sense he would go drill it."
-- Much of the discussion following the game centered around the play call on the Commanders' two-point conversion that would have tied the game. After having a full day to think about it, Quinn still believes it was a good play.
"It was one that we had practiced and I thought their player also made a good play spinning out of the block with Nick to kinda stuff the play to go. But with a well-executed play, I think we got, really got a great chance to go execute the two-point play, which is gonna lead to overtime. But it's an effective two-point play. It's an effective low red zone play. So, I don't wanna just base it purely on the outcome. The execution is definitely a part of that and also give credit to Philadelphia. Their defensive tackle, they certainly made a good play."
-- Finally, Quinn still has plenty of confidence in his team as they begin preparations to face off against the Cowboys. It's a talented team with a dynamic offense that, like Washington, will be looking for their first win of the season. The results, however, will come down to execution.
"I'm certain we have the right men to do that. That's usually how it goes through the first couple weeks of getting the details, the execution down. It felt like a defensive field position kinda game to get things started, which for both offenses and I love the toughness that our team showed. But yeah, we got plenty to work on and improve upon. I'm certain we'll get that done."