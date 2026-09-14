Final thoughts | Sonny Styles showed signs of maturity

-- Sonny Styles was one of the clear standouts from the afternoon, recording two tackles for loss and a sack on Jalen Hurts. It was the first time the Commanders have been able to unleash Styles' full skill set, but Quinn said there were signs about their plans for using him. He mentioned multiple times in camp that they wanted to use him as a blitzer, which is how he made most of his plays against the Eagles. But Styles had other roles beyond that. They used him to cover kicks and call plays on defense when Luvu left the field. Styles took every responsibility given to him in stride, and Quinn thought that was the "sign of a mature young player who impacted the game in some different ways."

-- It was also Drew Stevens' debut as the Commanders' starting kicker, and the rookie showed off his leg strength with a 54-yard field goal but also had a blocked extra point and a missed 55-yard attempt. Here's what Quinn thought about his performance:

"I think you guys can see just everything that I've seen. Like, man, he's got a strong leg. Even on the miss, he hit it deep to go. It didn't feel like a low kick on the blocked extra point. I felt like the D-tackles did get some push on the interior side. I would imagine at some level, the snap would factor when it's high, but [P] Tress [Way] is pretty remarkable in that space. I think it probably had to do more with their push and being able to elevate them with the snap, but I have a lot of confidence in him for a reason, and even if after we had the penalty, it's like, gotta go kick a 38-yard extra point, but I had a sense he would go drill it."

-- Much of the discussion following the game centered around the play call on the Commanders' two-point conversion that would have tied the game. After having a full day to think about it, Quinn still believes it was a good play.