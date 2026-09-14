WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Sept. 14
Sep 14, 2026 at 03:01 PM
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media the day after the team's 24-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are some of his final thoughts before the team moves on to the Dallas Cowboys.
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A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 24-22 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
The Washington Commanders fought to the end but came up two yards short in their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
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We have finally arrived at Week 1 of the 2026 season. It might have felt like a slow crawl at times, but we are just days away from getting our first real look at the Washington Commanders' roster in the third year of the Dan Quinn era. The first matchup is against the Philadelphia Eagles, which is certainly a difficult opponent for a season opener, but the team is confident in the talent they have on the field, and it's an opportunity to see how they stack up against the defending division champs.