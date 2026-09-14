5 takeaways from Washington's Week 1 loss to Philadelphia

5. "It's a long season."

It can be difficult to look past Week 1 of a season, particularly when teams spend months preparing for it. The Commanders weren't perfect in their season opener, and the players readily admitted that they didn't perform up to the standard they set for themselves. As mentioned above, there are no moral victories, and the fact that Washington had positive moments against a playoff-caliber team does not change the reality of being 0-1.

But acknowledging there are pieces for the team to build on is not the same as celebrating a loss, and being optimistic about the team's future is not the same as looking past the result. For all the Commanders' self-imposed errors, they managed to stay close with one of the better teams in the conference. The offensive line -- a position that was under scrutiny in camp -- made their share of mistakes but kept Daniels relatively clean, aside from one sack for a loss of one yard. They found success on the ground, and the defense showed dramatic improvement.

The Commanders still need to make the actual improvements, but if they can achieve that, they can and should perform better in their future games. What's more, it's also worth pointing out that the Eagles might have the best defense the Commanders will see all year. So, if they can put themselves in a position to win against one of the league's better units, which is coached by one of the league's best defensive minds, they should look better as the year goes on.