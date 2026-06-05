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ESPN's Jordan Reid lists Antonio Williams among five 'underrated' rookies who could stand out in 2026

Jun 05, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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The Washington Commanders had their pick of the best wide receivers available when they were on the clock at No. 71. Thanks to the run on defensive players at the start of Day 2 of the NFL Draft, players like Malachi Fields, Zachariah Branch and Chris Brazzell II, who were projected to be taken higher, were still on the board.

The Commanders, who were in need of an offensive playmaker at wide receiver, chose Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams, which came as a bit of a surprise given that his athletic profile and skill set were similar to what they already had on the roster.

The early take from analysts is that the Commanders made the right decision. In recognition of the NFL season being 100 days away, ESPN's Jordan Reid listed five underrated rookies who could make an impact in 2026. He listed Williams as the No. 2 player behind the Kansas City Chiefs' R Mason Thomas.

"Outside of Terry McLaurin, the Commanders don't have a dependable threat in their receiving corps," Reid wrote. "That should leave Williams with a lot of opportunities in the team's new look under offensive coordinator David Blough."

The Commanders don't currently have a clear answer for who could be their No. 2 receiver, as players like Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown battle it out to claim the role. Williams could be a contender for that as well, although he doesn't have the frame (he was 5-11½ and 187 pounds at the combine) of a typical No. 2 wide receiver.

Williams makes up for that with an advanced route-running nuance for his age. In his four seasons at Clemson, it helped him rank in the 88th percentile against single man coverage and put himself among the better wide receivers in program history. It's also helped him move around the Tigers' offense and make plays on the outside as well as in the slot -- a key selling point for the Commanders when they decided to draft him.

Williams' comfort as a route runner has been impressive in the early portion of OTAs. He's shown a strong first step in individual drills, and there's an ease to his footwork when getting out of breaks. It's already caught quarterback Jayden Daniels' attention.

"Smooth kid," Daniels said May 27. "Very crafty within his routes, and I'm excited just to continue to build that rapport with him."

The Commanders may use him more on the outside at some point, but for now, head coach Dan Quinn confirmed during Week 1 of OTAs that they're mostly keeping him in the slot. No matter where he's placed, Blough has been pleased with what the rookie has shown on the field.

"Antonio's been great stepping in, learning the system, and he's made some plays out here, too, which has been exciting," Blough said.

Blough described molding the wide receiver room like building a basketball roster, meaning they want players who can each bring something different to the group. It's unclear where Williams fits into that vision, and the Commanders are taking their time to get a better feel for how to use him in his first NFL season.

But Reid has a prediction for that, and he believes it's the best path for Williams to get on the field for now.

"He will likely play mostly in the slot," Reid wrote, "where his route running and shifty playmaking ability can shine."

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