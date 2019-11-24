Five Takeaways: Redskins Vs. Lions, Week 12

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Redskins returned to FedExField on Sunday to play the Detroit Lions and came away with their first home win of the season Here are five takeaways from the 19-16 victory:

1. Dwayne Haskins Jr. earned his first NFL victory.

Haskins got his first-career home start last week against the Jets. This week, he gave the fans at FedExField what they have been craving: his first-career win.

It took Haskins some time to get warmed up. He fumbled the ball while making a throw on the first drive of the game and missed on a pair of throws to Terry McLaurin, one of which was in the end zone.

But after the Lions took a 16-13 lead in the second half, Haskins started to find some rhythm. He directed a nine-play, 54-yard drive, completing passes to four different receivers en route to setting up the game-tying 42-yard field goal.

He followed that up on the ensuing drive after Quinton Dunbar intercepted a pass from Detroit quarterback Jeff Driskel that gave the offense the ball at its own 46-yard line. This time, it was a six-play, 33-yard drive, and his final pass of the game -- a 17-yard completion to McLaurin -- set up the game-winning 39-yard field goal to make the score 19-16.