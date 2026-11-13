Game Balls | 4 standouts from Washington's Thursday Night Football win against New York

Jayden Daniels
For just about 55 minutes, Washington's quarterback was the presence he has been each time he has stepped on the field this season. Coming into the game as the team's leading rusher, Daniels carried the ball himself and was gutsy on the run when he didn't like his passing options. He took care of the ball by continuing his impressive streak of not throwing an interception and rarely let Washington's offense move backwards. In short, Daniels was ticking and enjoying a wide-open playbook on offense.
Then, with 5:31 to play in the game, the proverbial train went off the tracks. Daniels threw his first pick of the season on a pass intended for Chig Okonkwo in the end zone. On the Commanders next drive, another pass intended for Okonkwo, this time around midfield, was snagged by Giants safety Ar'Darius Washington. With a little over two minutes left and Washington down by four, it looked like the Commanders were headed for their sixth loss of the season.
However, one of Daniels' strengths is shaking off bad plays, and in high-pressure, high-stakes moments, all he needs is a chance. The defense gave him that, and then when his team needed it most, Daniels delivered. With 57 seconds on the clock, Daniels zipped it into Stefon Diggs in stride who split the defense to score the go-ahead touchdown. It's that kind of ability that has Diggs giving Daniels the nickname "Baby Kobe."
Mistakes happen. The key for Daniels is not dwelling on them and his unique way of bouncing back.
"When I had the opportunity to go out there and win the game, take a deep breath and just go out there and capitalize on the moment," Daniels said of his mentality late in the game.
Stefon Diggs
With his elite route-running, ability to consistently move the chains and knack for creating separation, Gaithersburg, Maryland native Stefon Diggs has been a dangerous weapon in his first season in the burgundy and gold. He led the team in touchdowns with five heading into this matchup and his sixth score on the season provided arguably the greatest highlight of the night.
It was third-and-4 on New York's 32-yard line with about a minute to go in the game. Diggs beat his man one-on-one and caught a short pass from Daniels in the middle. A slight but masterful turn once the ball was in his hands caused two Giants defenders to run into each, and from there, Diggs found nothing but grass in front of him. With a bit of showman's flare, he fell backward into the end zone for what would be the game-winning score. The cherry on top of a six reception for 83-yard night.
Ben Sinnott
Outside of Okonkwo, Washington's tight end group through the first nine weeks of the season hasn't had the production many hoped to see. Head coach Dan Quinn noted in the lead up to this Week 10 game that it was an area they wanted to "continue to elevate higher." A different piece of the Commanders TE room came to life in a way previously not seen through the first three seasons of his career in the win against the Giants.
This was a breakout game for Ben Sinnott. His first involvement was a relatively mundane five-yard pickup not long into the second quarter. In his next bit of action, he collected a short pass down the middle from Daniels and showed off his athleticism, hurdling a Giants defender, on the way to a first down. Just before the half, the #82 scored his first touchdown of the season, hauling in a strike from Daniels through traffic. He finished the game with 42 yards on four receptions, the most he has ever had in a single game in his career.
"I got the opportunities tonight," Sinnott said after the game. "I took advantage, and it feels good."
Rasul Douglas
Cornerback Rasul Douglas loves a late-game interception to seal an NFC East win on primetime. The 32-year-old iced the game with a fourth-quarter pick against the Eagles in Week 8 and provided a little bit of déjà vu in the win last night.
With around 30 seconds left in the game and down by three, the Giants needed a big play to keep their hopes alive. On third-and-4 four, J.J. McCarthy heaved it downfield, looking to connect with Malik Nabers. Douglas read the pass to perfection. The cornerback stole the ball out of the air before the outstretched arms of Nabers could get a touch on it. He then ran over to the sidelines to start waving goodbye to Giants fans. All the Commanders offense had to do from there was run out the clock.
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