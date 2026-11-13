Game Balls | 4 standouts from Washington's Thursday Night Football win against New York

Jayden Daniels

For just about 55 minutes, Washington's quarterback was the presence he has been each time he has stepped on the field this season. Coming into the game as the team's leading rusher, Daniels carried the ball himself and was gutsy on the run when he didn't like his passing options. He took care of the ball by continuing his impressive streak of not throwing an interception and rarely let Washington's offense move backwards. In short, Daniels was ticking and enjoying a wide-open playbook on offense.

Then, with 5:31 to play in the game, the proverbial train went off the tracks. Daniels threw his first pick of the season on a pass intended for Chig Okonkwo in the end zone. On the Commanders next drive, another pass intended for Okonkwo, this time around midfield, was snagged by Giants safety Ar'Darius Washington. With a little over two minutes left and Washington down by four, it looked like the Commanders were headed for their sixth loss of the season.

However, one of Daniels' strengths is shaking off bad plays, and in high-pressure, high-stakes moments, all he needs is a chance. The defense gave him that, and then when his team needed it most, Daniels delivered. With 57 seconds on the clock, Daniels zipped it into Stefon Diggs in stride who split the defense to score the go-ahead touchdown. It's that kind of ability that has Diggs giving Daniels the nickname "Baby Kobe."

Mistakes happen. The key for Daniels is not dwelling on them and his unique way of bouncing back.