Question of the week: Can Washington get a win in Dallas?

The Washington Commanders are heading to Texas this weekend to take on the Cowboys, and the "Command Center" crew gave their takes on the matchup. They played a game of "Hail Yeah or Hail Nah" to answer the most critical question: can the Commanders pull off a win against their division rival?

Moss: Hail yeah. I think we can win this game. I think one of the things that was encouraging to me is just to see the fight. I think when you have that competitive edge about yourself, everybody gets up for Dallas. That's one of our division opponents that I feel like everybody in this league, they want to bring down the star. So, knowing what we were able to display Week 1, we're going to their home, so it's not going to be easy, but we've got so many ties here, I feel like these guys are going to be up for the competition and the challenge, and I think we have a great chance of winning.

Paulsen: I am also hail yeah, and looking at the game against the Giants, it's Week 1, and Week 1 will lie straight to your face. Pickens had a couple drops, there could have been explosive plays, and that game flips on its head real quick because the Giants can't run the football anymore. I think, defensively, they're learning a new defense, and you can tell they're learning a new defense. They're definitely more talented in the front than they've been, so that's something to be aware of with Quinnen Williams. Kenny Clark actually had a pretty good game ... They've got some pieces there. They're not Philly, so I think it's good to have Philly before. So, can you establish the run, and can Jayden Daniels dissect them the way he did Philly in the second half? I think yes. Offensively, stay aggressive, but what was the big Achilles Heel in the first game? Big plays. Those dude are this close to being a big play. They didn't run the well in Week 1, and I thought Dak was overly aggressive. Does he dial it back, and does George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb catch the football the way they normally can? So I think hell yeah, absolutely, but...this is not a walk in the park.