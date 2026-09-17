Question of the week: Can Washington get a win in Dallas?

The Washington Commanders are heading to Texas this weekend to take on the Cowboys, and the "Command Center" crew gave their takes on the matchup. They played a game of "Hail Yeah or Hail Nah" to answer the most critical question: can the Commanders pull off a win against their division rival?
Moss: Hail yeah. I think we can win this game. I think one of the things that was encouraging to me is just to see the fight. I think when you have that competitive edge about yourself, everybody gets up for Dallas. That's one of our division opponents that I feel like everybody in this league, they want to bring down the star. So, knowing what we were able to display Week 1, we're going to their home, so it's not going to be easy, but we've got so many ties here, I feel like these guys are going to be up for the competition and the challenge, and I think we have a great chance of winning.
Paulsen: I am also hail yeah, and looking at the game against the Giants, it's Week 1, and Week 1 will lie straight to your face. Pickens had a couple drops, there could have been explosive plays, and that game flips on its head real quick because the Giants can't run the football anymore. I think, defensively, they're learning a new defense, and you can tell they're learning a new defense. They're definitely more talented in the front than they've been, so that's something to be aware of with Quinnen Williams. Kenny Clark actually had a pretty good game ... They've got some pieces there. They're not Philly, so I think it's good to have Philly before. So, can you establish the run, and can Jayden Daniels dissect them the way he did Philly in the second half? I think yes. Offensively, stay aggressive, but what was the big Achilles Heel in the first game? Big plays. Those dude are this close to being a big play. They didn't run the well in Week 1, and I thought Dak was overly aggressive. Does he dial it back, and does George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb catch the football the way they normally can? So I think hell yeah, absolutely, but...this is not a walk in the park.
Smoot: So, fans, I will tell you why we were feeling so uneasy about the rising of the Cowboys. We felt that way because for one offseason, we didn't hear from Jerry. He was quiet. For one offseason, we watched them say, "It's not about one player. It's about the team as they went and recruited more players. You watched their offseason be so quiet and full of just no minutia; just normal. And that storm set them up for Cowboys fans to do what they do every year, and that's lie to themselves. And Jerry Jones sells those lies, and they buy those lies. So what happened in Week 1? You took you keester to New York, and you got beat up. That's what happened. Guess what? They had already put you in the NFC Championship. You ain't been there in 30 years. I want to hear none of that. And at the end of the day, what we're gonna have to do is...make them do what they always do: be combustible.