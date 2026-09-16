Antonio Williams was ready for the challenge in career debut vs. Eagles

Williams' catches were as impactful as they were efficient. His first reception, which went down as a 16-yard gain, led to the Commanders' touchdown of the season. His second came on a third-and-14, as he got behind the Eagles' secondary and converted the third down with a 33-yard catch. He started in the slot and breezed past Jihaad Campbell to find the open spot in Philadelphia's coverage, making it an easy read for Daniels.

His third was a 14-yard reception that kept the chains moving on the offense's final drive of the game, but his most important play came later in the series: He caught a low pass from Daniels for the score that set up a potential game-tying two-point conversion. It took some time for the officials to review the play, but the call stood because of how well Williams secured the ball.

"I thought he had a really clear understanding of what it takes in that space," Quinn said. "And I think that goes a lot to his preparation, to the quarterback, to the receivers, to the whole group. I think he's really ready for the challenges."

But the Commanders have always thought that he was ready for the challenges the NFL would present him. Part of Williams' appeal was his advanced route-running nuance and how he used that to create separation in coverage. According to Fantasy Points Data, Williams had the best separation score in the league and the second-best in a single game since 2023.