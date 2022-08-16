From the booth | We all needed to see something

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

After two-plus weeks of training camp we had finally reached the annual football homage to Allen Iverson where everyone is officially done talking about practice. Not a game. Practice.

Hope, hype and tunnel vision become a little too comfortable and as narratives form a game isn't just needed; it's necessary.

Everyone getting their trigger fingers warmed up is just part of the normal course of action.

So, with preseason Game 1 behind us, we can finally start making some conclusions about where this team is without it being about what happened in practice. Not a game. Practice.

Carson Wentz

I subscribe to the idea that two things can be true at once. Wentz was inaccurate in the early stretch of training camp. At the same time, the coaches shrugged off the media characterization of how Wentz was performing and said the functioning of the offense is far more complicated than boiling it down to the new quarterback on his third team in three years.

With that as a backdrop, Wentz getting 22 reps in the Carolina game felt more high leverage than your typical debut in an exhibition game. One interception, a couple of coverage sacks or three nothingburger drives would have only amplified the critique.

But that did not happen. And be honest (all of you): it was a relief. After a quick three-and-out and a second drive that ended in an ill-timed fumble, Wentz was given the opportunity to show a little exhibition resilience. If Wentz is productive this season, it is not an understatement to point back to his third drive as the spot where everyone had the proverbial sigh of relief. There was a mid-range strike to Terry McLaurin, a near miss on a would be score to Jahan Dotson (that got a penalty) and a command of the unit that the entire fanbase certainly needed to see and (if they are being honest) maybe some of those in the building needed to as well.

Antonio Gibson

He fumbled the ball way too many times a year ago. While technique and decisiveness were clearly part of the issue, he also carried a larger than expected part of the load. Now that Brian Robinson is here (more on him below) the onus will be on Gibson to be a playmaker and caretaker.