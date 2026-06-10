Joshua Josephs has 'something to prove' during rookie year

Joshua Josephs has something to prove during his rookie year with the Washington Commanders, but that isn't different from how he has approached the sport throughout his career.

"It's just [about] always having that mindset no matter what," Josephs told Bryan Colbert Jr. on the most recent episode of "Raising Hail with the Rookies." "No matter what feat you accomplish, you've always got something to prove. You've always gotta be hungry."

Josephs, the Commanders' fifth-round pick in April, shortens the phrase down to an acronym: "S2P." He picked it up from Appalachian State quarterback Malachi Singleton, who has been using the phrase since his childhood. Josephs admired how consistently Singleton kept to the saying, so he decided to adopt it for himself.

Josephs certainly proved himself while at the University of Tennessee. He recorded 104 tackles with 9.5 sacks and eight pass breakups in his career with the Vols. He was a two-year starter in 2024 and 2025 and led Tennessee with three forced fumbles two years ago. In 2024, he led all edge defenders with a 91.4 run defense grade with an 86.4 pass rush grade. He also put up positive grades in both areas (74.9 and 78.4, respectively) in 2023, albeit on a limited snap count.

But that success didn't change Josephs' approach to the game. He's in a consistent state of being locked in, so much so that he had a blank stare as the rest of his family cheered when it was announced that the Commanders had drafted him. That look partially came from bad timing; he was eating some soup when his name showed up on the TV, so he couldn't fully express how he felt in that moment. It also comes from his approach to life. He's grateful for the opportunity, but he knows he's entering the next phase of his career.

"I know I'm blessed to be in this position," Josephs said. "And I know it's an amazing thing, an amazing feat, but...it's always something to prove."

Josephs is joining a Commanders' defense with a similar mindset. The unit finished near the bottom of the league in several categories, and general manager Adam Peters has invested significant capital in rebuilding it, particularly up front. Josephs -- one of two defensive players the Commanders drafted this offseason -- is going to be part of those plans to put more pressure on quarterbacks.

As for what exactly Josephs wants to prove, the pass rusher wants to keep that to himself for now. What he can promise is that he's going to live up to defensive coordinator Daronte Jones and defensive line coach Eric Henderson's vision for him.

"They know I'm an athlete," Josephs said. "I have the ability to cover. I was doing it in college. I was doing it in high school. I've been doing this thing my whole life. I've been able to cover in space ... They also know about my pass rushing ability [and] my pass rushing bag, and I feel like I've got a good bag. They feel like I've got a good bag. I feel like I gotta show I'm a dominant pass rusher and I'm able to cover in space."