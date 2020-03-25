Ron Rivera Discusses Kyle Allen Trade, Redskins' QB Situation And More In Radio Interview

No Interest In Cam Newton

Rivera was just beginning his head coaching career when the Panthers drafted Newton No. 1 overall in 2011, and the two spent the next eight-plus years together -- a run that included four playoff appearances, three consecutive NFC South titles and an appearance in Super Bowl 50 during the 2015 season.

However, when the Panthers gave Newton permission to seek a trade on March 17, Rivera said there was no interest in bringing Newton to Washington. (The Panthers released Newton on Tuesday.)

"At the end of the day, we have a young football team with a young quarterback in position," Rivera said. "We have the chance to set and establish a thing, so that's the way we're looking at it. Going forward, you never know what's going to happen, but where we are right now, we made a commitment to young guys to find out who we have as a football team."

Uncertainty Moving Forward

While NFL free agency has carried on without major interruption, the league's immediate future remains up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rivera said that nobody knows exactly how the NFL will progress amid the coronavirus, but he hopes everyone is taking it seriously and being careful.

"The biggest thing we can do is listen to the health care professionals, heed their warnings, heed their directions, just follow what they're telling us," Rivera said. "And hopefully things can subside and we can get back to normal. We just don't know when, but in the meantime, everybody be smart, be safe and prep."

Since pre-draft activities such as Pro Days and official visits were also cancelled, Rivera said franchises will have to rely heavily on their scouting departments, which have been monitoring most of these prospects for the past three years. "You're going to see just how good your scouting departments are."