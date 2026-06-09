LIVE | DC Daronte Jones and HC Dan Quinn address the media

Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones address the media before practice.
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Santana Moss' Top 3 standouts from Commanders' OTAs
The Washington Commanders' OTAs are in full swing, and there have several players with strong showings on the field who have instilled confidence within the fan base. Commanders analyst Santana Moss hopped on the "Command Center" show to discuss his standout players so far through two weeks of practice.
Commanders players love 'flexibility' in new offense
We're a long way off from getting the full picture of what the Washington Commanders' offense will look like in 2026. What we do know is that the players seem to be big fans of the changes.
Commanders announce 2026 Nunn-Wooten scouting fellows
The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2026 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows – Marco Ingelmo and Janice Pettyjohn. Ingelmo and Pettyjohn will join the team for the remainder of the offseason program and through the beginning weeks of training camp.
Behind the Build Q&A: Barbara Mullenex, Principal Perkins Eastman
The firm has been instrumental in shaping the new stadium site's mixed-use development master plan, considering how to best enhance the value of and access to the area for residents and improve the integration of the site with surrounding neighborhoods.
ESPN's Jordan Reid lists Antonio Williams among five 'underrated' rookies who could stand out in 2026
In recognition of the NFL season being 100 days away, ESPN's Jordan Reid listed five underrated rookies who could make an impact in 2026. He listed Williams as the No. 2 player behind the Kansas City Chiefs' R Mason Thomas.
Chig Okonkwo looking to become 'the player that I know I can be' with Commanders
The expectations for Okonkwo, who has caught 50 passes in each of the last three seasons, were already high, but it seems they have steadily climbed after a few weeks of being in the scheme.
Question of the week: Why could the Commanders' defense be a top 10 unit?
The Washington Commanders made several changes to the defense, from hiring a new defensive coordinator to overhauling their personnel. Commanders analysts Logan Paulsen, Fred Smoot and Santana Moss have high hopes for the changes and believe there is a chance the unit could be in store for a massive improvement. They laid out their reason on the last episode of the "Command Center" podcast.
'A remarkable offseason': McLaurin showing confidence, leadership in Commanders OTAs
McLaurin looks like his normal self after a year's worth of injuries and contract negotiations in 2025. It's been a welcome reintroduction for a team that is looking to reignite its offense this upcoming season.
OTA notebook | Defense shows speed, McCaffrey and Burks stand out
The sun was out during the Washington Commanders Week 2 practice of OTAs, and there was plenty of action to break down as the players continue their preparations for the 2026 season. Let's dive into some of the highlights from the day.
Commanders sign TE Anthony Firkser
The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Tuesday.