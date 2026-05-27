LIVE | HC Dan Quinn addresses the media ahead of OTAs

Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media before the start of Phase 3 of the Commanders' offseason workout program.
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OTA notebook | Jayden Daniels had strong practice in new offense
The Washington Commanders' first OTA of the offseason is in the books, and there was a nearly full crew out on the field to continue preparing for the 2026 campaign. Let's not waste any time and dive into some of the top takeaways from the afternoon.
Shawn Springs wants to see competition in Commanders' RB room
It seems as though the Washington Commanders have a bit of a logjam at the running back position, and Springs provided the perfect answer for how the Commanders can sort things out on the most recent episode of "Get Loud."
Wake Up Washington | Time to kick off Phase 3
A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 27, 2025.
3 things to watch during Commanders OTAs
The Washington Commanders are beginning Phase 3 of their offseason workout program this week with OTAs that will feature both the veterans and rookie class on the field at the same time. Here are three things to keep an eye on during Wednesday's practice.
Sonny Styles explains position switch from safety to 1st-round caliber linebacker
Styles wouldn't call it seamless, but the transition has worked out in his favor. The work he's put in over the last two years has built up his confidence, so much so that he feels ready for both the professional game and the next step in his transition.
Question of the week: What are the 'must-watch' games of Washington's season?
Analysts Logan Paulsen, Fred Smoot and Brian Mitchell gave their thoughts on the latest episode of the "Command Center" podcast and gave their list of games they have circled on the calendar.
Terry McLaurin loves David Blough's new offense
The Washington Commanders haven't revealed much about offensive coordinator David Blough's new scheme, but we do know that it will involve a heavy dosage of Terry McLaurin.
Kaytron Allen eager to compete for role in Commanders' backfield
Allen, one of the Washington Commanders' two sixth-round picks, is not guaranteed a roster spot because of where he was drafted and the depth at the running back position, but he's ready to earn a spot in Washington's backfield.
Commanders finalize 2026 preseason, joint practice schedule
The Washington Commanders have announced their full 2026 preseason schedule, which will include one home game against the Miami Dolphins as well as back-to-back road games against the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens.
Polynesian culture a source of inspiration, wisdom for Tongan American linebacker Ale Kaho
Tongan heritage and culture has made a significant impact on the 26-year-old's life, from how he delivers a hit on Sunday to his approach to learning.