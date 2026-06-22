Commanders 2026 opponent breakdown | Philadelphia Eagles

The Washington Commanders are getting ready for the third season of the Dan Quinn era, and the expectations remain high despite missing the playoffs last year.

The Commanders have a 17-game slate full of challenges and opportunities against some of the league's best teams. Super Bowl contenders like the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers loom later in the year along with talented teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans. There's even another international game in the near future against the Indianapolis Colts in London.

Now that the season is on the horizon, Commanders.com is going to break down each of Washington's opponents. We're starting things off with the Philadelphia Eagles, who the Commanders play in the season opener.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Sept. 13

Time: 4:25 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Individual stats leaders

Passing Yards -- QB Jalen Hurts (3,224)

Passing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (25)

Rushing Yards -- RB Saquon Barkley (1,140)

Rushing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (8)

Receiving Yards -- WR DeVonta Smith (1,008)

Receiving TDs -- TE Dallas Goedert (11)

Tackles -- LB Zack Baun (123)

Sacks -- LB Jalyx Hunt (6.5)

Interceptions – LB Jalyx Hunt (3)

Key additions in free agency

CB Riq Woolen

WR Hollywood Brown

TE Johnny Mundt

RB Dameon Pierce

WR Elijah Moore

2026 Draft class

WR Makai Lemon

TE Eli Stowers

T Markel Bell

QB Cole Payton

G Micah Morris

S Cole Wisniewski

DT Uar Bernard

Key questions