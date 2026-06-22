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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders 2026 opponent breakdown | Philadelphia Eagles

Jun 22, 2026 at 12:26 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

12202025 WK16 WAS vs PHI KC20823
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are getting ready for the third season of the Dan Quinn era, and the expectations remain high despite missing the playoffs last year.

The Commanders have a 17-game slate full of challenges and opportunities against some of the league's best teams. Super Bowl contenders like the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers loom later in the year along with talented teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans. There's even another international game in the near future against the Indianapolis Colts in London.

Now that the season is on the horizon, Commanders.com is going to break down each of Washington's opponents. We're starting things off with the Philadelphia Eagles, who the Commanders play in the season opener.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Sept. 13
Time: 4:25 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Individual stats leaders

  • Passing Yards -- QB Jalen Hurts (3,224)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (25)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Saquon Barkley (1,140)
  • Rushing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (8)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR DeVonta Smith (1,008)
  • Receiving TDs -- TE Dallas Goedert (11)
  • Tackles -- LB Zack Baun (123)
  • Sacks -- LB Jalyx Hunt (6.5)
  • Interceptions – LB Jalyx Hunt (3)

Key additions in free agency

  • CB Riq Woolen
  • WR Hollywood Brown
  • TE Johnny Mundt
  • RB Dameon Pierce
  • WR Elijah Moore

2026 Draft class

  • WR Makai Lemon
  • TE Eli Stowers
  • T Markel Bell
  • QB Cole Payton
  • G Micah Morris
  • S Cole Wisniewski
  • DT Uar Bernard

Key questions

  • Can Jalen Hurts adapt to Philadelphia's new offense? Most, if not all, of the questions surrounding the Eagles come from the offense, which has been a common theme for the team in recent years. Hurts has had a different offensive coordinator every year since 2023, and that trend continues with the Eagles hiring Sean Mannion to be their offensive coordinator. Mannion's coaching resume is only three years long, but he had a nine-year playing career with the Rams, Vikings and Seahawks. He's expected to bring West Coast concepts to Philadelphia, which means more motion, condensed formations and more plays under center. It's a drastic change for Hurts, who has operated mostly out of the shotgun formation in his NFL career and leaned on his weapons to make plays. It's unclear how long it will take for Hurts to adapt, but it is generally accepted that he will have more placed on his shoulders than in previous seasons.
  • Can the Eagles replace A.J. Brown in the aggregate? The Eagles' trade of A.J. Brown was one of the most expected moves of the offseason. They got a decent haul from the New England Patriots for the move, but it did create a vacuum in the receiver room that they spent the last few months preparing for. They traded picks away for Packers wideout Dontayvion Wicks and signed several veterans like Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore. They also used a first-round pick on Lemon, giving the Eagles what they hope is a consistent weapon in the slot. There is a scenario where those moves could work, but it will still be difficult to replace A.J. Brown's size and production (he's had at least 1,000 yards over the last four seasons and racked up 32 touchdowns). At the very least, Hurts will have options in the passing game.
  • Will DeVonta Smith take a step up in 2026? Outside of Hurts, Smith is the player who has perhaps benefited from Brown the most. Brown prevented defenses from focusing all their attention on Smith, and the former Alabama wideout has generally thrived since Brown joined the team in 2022 with three 1,000-yard seasons in that span. But for the first time since his rookie season, Smith is the Eagles' clear No. 1 weapon. It will be interesting to see how Smith responds to the challenge. Back in 2021 -- the only season Smith has not played with Brown -- he caught a career-low 64 passes for 916 yards and five touchdowns. Those are respectable numbers, but will it be enough for the Eagles to remain one of the best offenses in the league?

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