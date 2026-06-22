Commanders pushing Croskey-Merritt to be 'every-down' RB

Quinn said he doesn't know yet if the Commanders have a "main guy" at running back or if they even need one. As it stands right now, it looks like the Commanders have "some main guys in certain parts" and will take a committee approach to the position. But Croskey-Merritt wants to show that he can be an every-down player. He's trying to be more decisive in practice and show he can keep first down chains moving and make explosive plays.

"That's where I feel like I've grown most in my game," Croskey-Merritt said.

Croskey-Merritt knows he still has more work to do, though.

"I just gotta keep working and just being way better than last year," Croskey-Merritt said. "That's my only thing. That's my only goal; my only focus -- just winning and being a whole different version of myself."

Two ways he can do that: be a better receiver and improve in pass protection. Croskey-Merritt was used sparingly in the passing game last season with just nine catches for 68 yards on 13 targets. He had a three-game stretch at the end of the season where he received less than 20 offensive snaps per week, partially because he struggled at times to protect the quarterback.

The coaches have made it clear to Croskey-Merritt that they want to see him make strides in those areas this offseason.

"The natural running instincts, whether it's running from the gun or from under center, that kind of handles itself," Quinn said. "But certainly, in the passing game and on the return side are two things we're wanting to see elevated over the rest of this and even into camp as well."

And Croskey-Merritt is eager to add those traits to his skill set. He's excited about the possibility of getting more snaps this season and wants to show he can be a "complete back" who can catch passes and protect the quarterback. He wants to be a more reliable player, and the Commanders want to rely on him more.