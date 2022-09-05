Wake Up Washington | Martin Mayhew believes Carson Wentz gives Commanders stability at QB

The Washington Commanders have had eight quarterbacks start in the past two seasons, from Alex Smith to Garrett Gilbert. Needless to say, that is a bit more than most teams in that timeframe.
Coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew believe that carousel has come to a halt with Carson Wentz, who the Commanders acquired from the Indianapolis Colts. There are several threads that point to Wentz being an upgrade for the Burgundy & Gold, one of the most obvious being that his 2021 stats -- 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns to seven interceptions -- are better than those from any signal-caller that has suited up for the team since 2020.
Mayhew had another idea in mind when asked Aug. 31 about the biggest stride the team has made because of Wentz.
"He has stabilized that position for us. And we're excited about what he brings to the table in terms of his physical talent and also what he brings to the table as a person, as a leader."
Rivera made it a point to address the quarterback position at the start of the offseason, believing that the third season of his tenure was the time to see noticeable growth from the roster. It has taken time for Wentz to get comfortable with the offense, but there were moments in training camp when the unit flashed that progress.
With Washington less than a week away from the start of the regular season, Rivera still believes the offense is primed for another big step.
"I think we've got a good group," Rivera said. "We feel good about the line. It's a good group of players that we feel have some really good quality starts from their past and they have some good football ahead of them. I think they're geared up and ready to roll. I like the playmakers we have."
The preseason offered the first glimpse what a Wentz-led offense will look like in 2022 -- he finished the month 16-of-22 for 138 yards -- but the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be the first test that actually counts. Starting the season with a win would go a long way towards giving the team confidence for the season ahead.
Kickoff will be at FedExField on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.
The Washington Commanders were back on the field Wednesday afternoon to prepare for their Week 1 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Check out the top photos from the day. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)
