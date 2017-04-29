Notes On Redskins Fifth-Round Pick Jeremy Sprinkle

Sprinkle is the first Southeastern Conference tight end selected by the Redskins since the team chose Florida's Jordan Reed in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

• Sprinkle is the 14th player from the University of Arkansas selected by the Redskins all-time, joining C Earl Wheeler (1947), B Ross Pritchard (1949), B Alvin Duke (1950), G Buddy Brown (1951), B A.J. Baker (1955), G John Childress (1962), G Dave Adams (1963), B Gordon Guest (1964), LB Jeff Goff (1982), LB Ravin Caldwell (1986), K Zach Hocker (2014), LB Martrell Spaight (2015) and CB Tevin Mitchel (2015).

• After a nearly three-decade gap between selections from Arkansas from 1986 to 2014, with Sprinkle's selection, the Redskins have now chosen four Razorbacks across the last four drafts.

• Sprinkle, Arkansas's record-holder for career touchdowns by a tight end (11), is the second Arkansas tight end to be selected in NFL Draft history, joining the Los Angeles Chargers' Hunter Henry (2016 second-round pick).