Notes On Redskins Fifth-Round Pick Jeremy Sprinkle

Apr 29, 2017 at 07:40 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Check out notes on new Washington Redskins tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, the No. 154 pick in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, courtesy of Redskins Public Relations.

• Sprinkle is the 461st selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 48th fifth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 73rd fifth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

Sprinkle is the first Southeastern Conference tight end selected by the Redskins since the team chose Florida's Jordan Reed in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

• Sprinkle is the 14th player from the University of Arkansas selected by the Redskins all-time, joining C Earl Wheeler (1947), B Ross Pritchard (1949), B Alvin Duke (1950), G Buddy Brown (1951), B A.J. Baker (1955), G John Childress (1962), G Dave Adams (1963), B Gordon Guest (1964), LB Jeff Goff (1982), LB Ravin Caldwell (1986), K Zach Hocker (2014), LB Martrell Spaight (2015) and CB Tevin Mitchel (2015).

• After a nearly three-decade gap between selections from Arkansas from 1986 to 2014, with Sprinkle's selection, the Redskins have now chosen four Razorbacks across the last four drafts.

• Sprinkle, Arkansas's record-holder for career touchdowns by a tight end (11), is the second Arkansas tight end to be selected in NFL Draft history, joining the Los Angeles Chargers' Hunter Henry (2016 second-round pick).

• Sprinkle is the fourth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 154 selection all-time, joining WR Darnerien McCants (2001), LB Robert McCune (2005) and RB Chris Thompson (2013).

