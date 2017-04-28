Notes On Redskins Second-Round Pick Ryan Anderson

With Anderson's selection, the Redskins have now selected a defensive player with each of their last six second-round picks (DL Jarvis Jenkins, 2011; CB David Amerson, 2013; LB Trent Murphy, 2014; LB Preston Smith, 2015; S Su'a Cravens, 2016). It marks the team's longest such streak in the Common Draft era.

• The Redskins have now selected a linebacker in the second round in four consecutive drafts (Trent Murphy in 2014, Preston Smith in 2015, Su'a Cravens – who played predominantly at linebacker as a rookie – in 2016).

• Including the selection of Alabama's Jonathan Allen with the team's first-round pick, the Redskins have now selected players from the same school with the first two selections of a draft since selecting Auburn's Jason Campbell and Carlos Rogers with the team's first two picks of the 2005 NFL Draft.

• The Redskins have now selected at least one pair of college teammates in four of the last seven drafts (Nebraska's Roy Helu Jr., DeJon Gomes and Niles Paul in 2011; SMU's Josh LeRibeus and Richard Crawford in 2012; Florida State's Chris Thompson and Brandon Jenkins in 2013; Arkansas' Martrell Spaight and Tevin Mitchel in 2015).

• The 2017 draft marks the fifth time the Redskins have selected a pair of teammates out of Alabama (1941, 1948, 1951, 1962).

• Anderson is the 23rd player from the University of Alabama selected by the Redskins all-time, joining B Riley Smith (1936), B Charley Holm (1939), E Sandy Sanford (1940), T Fred Davis (1941), G Ed Hickerson (1941), G Tony Leon (1943), B Bobby Jenkins (1945), T Fay Mills (1946), B Harry Gilmer (1948), B Lowell Tew (1948), T Dick Flowers (1949), E Ed White (1950), B Eddie Salem (1951), C Elliot Speed (1951), B Billy Hicks (1956), T Billy Neighbors (1962), E Tommy Brooker (1962), DB Steve Higginbotham (1972), DT Thomas Rayam (1990), T Chris Samuels (2000), G Arie Kouandjio (2015) and DL Jonathan Allen (2016).

• The Redskins have now selected members of the defensive front seven in each of the first two rounds of the draft for the first time since 2011 (LB Ryan Kerrigan and DL Jarvis Jenkins).