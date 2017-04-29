News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Notes On Redskins Seventh-Round Pick Josh Harvey-Clemons

Apr 29, 2017 at 11:45 AM
Check out notes on new Washington Redskins safety Josh Harvey-Clemons, the No. 230 pick in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, courtesy of Redskins Public Relations.

Harvey-Clemons is the 464th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 60th seventh-round selection in that time frame. He is the 91st seventh-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

• Harvey-Clemons is the fourth Louisville player selected by the Redskins all-time, joining T Ron Petty (1961), TE Jamie Asher (1995) and LB Robert McCune (2005).

• Harvey-Clemons is the first Louisville product selected by the Redskins during the tenure of Head Coach Jay Gruden, who played collegiately at Louisville.

• Harvey-Clemons is the sixth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 230 overall selection all-time, joining B Charlie Yancey (1943), E Gary Hart (1965), DB Frank Liberatore (1968), LS Jeff Grau (2002) and OL Kili Lefotu (2006).

