Notes On Redskins Third-Round Pick Fabian Moreau

Check out notes on new Washington Redskins cornerback Fabian Moreau, the No. 81 pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, courtesy of Redskins Public Relations.
• Moreau is the 458th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 34th third-round selection in that time frame. He is the 64th third-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
•
On Friday, April 28, 2017, the Washington Redskins selected cornerback Fabian Moreau with the 81st overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
With Moreau's selection, the Redskins have now selected a defensive player with their first three picks of a draft for the first time since 2009 (DE/LB Brian Orakpo in the first round, CB Kevin Barnes in the third round and LB Cody Glenn in the fifth round). Prior to 2017, the last time the Redskins selected a defensive player in each of the first, second and third rounds was in 1997 when the team picked DE Kenard Lang, LB Greg Jones and LB Derek Smith, respectively.
• Moreau's selection marks the second straight season in which the Redskins have selected a defensive back with their third-round pick (Kendall Fuller, 2016).
• Moreau is the Redskins' 15th selection of a player from UCLA all-time, joining E Dave Brown (1944), B Cal Rossi (1946 and 1947), E Roy Karrasch (1947), E Bill Clements (1949), B Joe Marvin (1952), T Gil Moreno (1956), C Art Kuehn (1975), QB Jay Schroeder (1984), RB Skip Hicks (1998), LS Jeff Grau (2002), FB Manuel White (2005), S Chris Horton (2008) and WR Terrence Austin (2010).
• Moreau is the fifth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 81 overall selection all-time, joining T Wally Merz (1957), E Jim Kenney (1959), G Derrick Dockery (2003) and TE Chris Cooley (2004).