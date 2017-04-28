Notes On Redskins Third-Round Pick Fabian Moreau

With Moreau's selection, the Redskins have now selected a defensive player with their first three picks of a draft for the first time since 2009 (DE/LB Brian Orakpo in the first round, CB Kevin Barnes in the third round and LB Cody Glenn in the fifth round). Prior to 2017, the last time the Redskins selected a defensive player in each of the first, second and third rounds was in 1997 when the team picked DE Kenard Lang, LB Greg Jones and LB Derek Smith, respectively.