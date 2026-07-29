Rasul Douglas wants to 'be ready' for any opportunity he gets in Commanders' defense

He also knows that Jones comes from a system that prides itself on pressuring quarterbacks. The Vikings had the highest blitz percentage in the league last year, and while Jones will add other influences from his coaching career into Washington's defense, it's expected that there will be an emphasis on generating more pressure. The team invested heavily in their front seven, signing players like Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson.

Douglas joked that "there's not a lot of space" in the locker room because of how many bigger players make up Washington's pass rush.

"But that's good," Douglas said. "You want that. You want them big guys up there rushing the quarterback, getting back there as fast as you want. You want the ball coming out fast, fast, fast. I think that's what we trying to do here, so it should be good."

And when the ball comes out fast, it provides Douglas with more opportunities to make turnovers. He has 24 of them in his career, including 21 interceptions. Most of that can be credited to his abilities in zone coverage; he's recorded a cover grade of at least 67 in six of his nine seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. When asked about his reputation as a good zone corner, Douglas put it in simple terms: he likes looking at the quarterback to pick up on his keys.

"If you gonna tell me where you're throwing the ball, I'm gonna look at you," Douglas said. "If somebody gave you the answer to the test, would you not put the answer? So, if that's the case, I'm gonna do it."

The Commanders want to inject their defense with as much talent as possible. The unit finished last in yards allowed last season, so there was plenty of work to be done. The Commanders still believe Sainristil, Robertson and Amos can lead the room, but their goal was to make the room as strong as it can be. There's no telling how much time Douglas is going to spend on the field, but the Commanders know Douglas can help them, and they know what they're getting in him.