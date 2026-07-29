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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Rasul Douglas wants to 'be ready' for any opportunity he gets in Commanders' defense

Jul 29, 2026 at 03:24 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Washington Commanders cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) works out during practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
Rod Lamkey, Jr./Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders cornerback Rasul Douglas (31) works out during practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Rasul Douglas doesn't know much about his situation with the Washington Commanders yet.

Wednesday was his first day with the team, so he doesn't know much about his teammates aside from those he has either trained with -- Antonio Hamilton Sr. and Nick Cross -- or played with at a previous stop like Amik Robertson. He's never played for Daronte Jones before, so he's still learning the new system.

Here's what he does know, though: he wants to be part of what the Commanders are building, and he wants to add something the defense struggled to get in 2025.

"Turnovers," Douglas said. "That's what I do. I get turnovers."

The Commanders weren't in a hurry to bolster the cornerback group earlier in the offseason. They actually liked the group heading into camp, thanks to its young core of Mike Sainristil and Trey Amos. But Washington is always looking for players to elevate their roster, and Douglas satisfies that need with his mix of experience and size. The Commanders believe he can help them right away, and Douglas feels like he is a good fit for what they're looking for.

"I just like making plays, honestly," Douglas said. "That's all I think about is just making plays and trying to help the team win as much as I can."

Douglas gives the Commanders a few things they were lacking in their cornerback room. Let's start with the first thing general manager Adam Peters noticed when he met with Douglas on Monday: his size. He's listed as 6-foot-2 and 209 pounds, which makes him the biggest cornerback on the roster. The Commanders like their options in Robertson and Mike Sainristil, but Douglas has the size and length to hang with bigger receivers on the perimeter.

Douglas is now one of the most experienced players in the cornerback room. He's played in 135 games for five teams spread across nine seasons. He's also been a starter more often than not in his career, and was most recently a fixture of the Miami Dolphins' defense. He started 13 games in 2025, recording 62 tackles and two interceptions in that span.

All that's to say, Douglas is used to being in unfamiliar situations. He's worked in several defensive schemes over the years, and one thing he has learned is that players coming into new situations need to "be ready" for anything.

"You just gotta be ready," Douglas said. "Opportunities come, and just make sure you're ready for when the opportunities come."

And Douglas believes there will be several opportunities working in Daronte Jones' system. While he's never worked with Jones in the past, he is aware of Jones' history as a defensive backs coach with the Minnesota Vikings. That shared knowledge is part of why Washington was so appealing to him.

"I know he's not gonna put me in a position that he doesn't wanna see himself in," Douglas said. "So that's gonna help me."

PHOTOS | Commanders kick off 2026 training camp

The Washington Commanders were on the field for the third training camp under head coach Dan Quinn. Check out the top photos of all the action during Wednesday morning's practice.

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He also knows that Jones comes from a system that prides itself on pressuring quarterbacks. The Vikings had the highest blitz percentage in the league last year, and while Jones will add other influences from his coaching career into Washington's defense, it's expected that there will be an emphasis on generating more pressure. The team invested heavily in their front seven, signing players like Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson.

Douglas joked that "there's not a lot of space" in the locker room because of how many bigger players make up Washington's pass rush.

"But that's good," Douglas said. "You want that. You want them big guys up there rushing the quarterback, getting back there as fast as you want. You want the ball coming out fast, fast, fast. I think that's what we trying to do here, so it should be good."

And when the ball comes out fast, it provides Douglas with more opportunities to make turnovers. He has 24 of them in his career, including 21 interceptions. Most of that can be credited to his abilities in zone coverage; he's recorded a cover grade of at least 67 in six of his nine seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. When asked about his reputation as a good zone corner, Douglas put it in simple terms: he likes looking at the quarterback to pick up on his keys.

"If you gonna tell me where you're throwing the ball, I'm gonna look at you," Douglas said. "If somebody gave you the answer to the test, would you not put the answer? So, if that's the case, I'm gonna do it."

The Commanders want to inject their defense with as much talent as possible. The unit finished last in yards allowed last season, so there was plenty of work to be done. The Commanders still believe Sainristil, Robertson and Amos can lead the room, but their goal was to make the room as strong as it can be. There's no telling how much time Douglas is going to spend on the field, but the Commanders know Douglas can help them, and they know what they're getting in him.

"He's started a lot of games recently," Peters said, "and he always performs."

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