Redskins Activate Byron Marshall From Injured Reserve 

Loudoun County, Va. -- The Washington Redskins have made the following roster moves today.
The Redskins activated the following player from their Reserve/Injured list:
- RB Byron Marshall
The Redskins waived the following player:
- WR Brian Quick
Loudoun County, Va. -- The Washington Redskins have made the following roster moves today.
The Redskins activated the following player from their Reserve/Injured list:
The Redskins waived the following player:
The Commanders will host a total of eleven open practices from August 1 – August 19, including five for all fans and six for season ticket members while supplies last. Fans can claim their free tickets beginning Tuesday, June 23 at 10:00 a.m.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following hires and promotions with the personnel and player health and performance staffs.
Yellow lab "TJ" will spend the season with the Commanders before becoming a service dog for veterans.
The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2026 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows – Marco Ingelmo and Janice Pettyjohn. Ingelmo and Pettyjohn will join the team for the remainder of the offseason program and through the beginning weeks of training camp.
The menu showcases 15 fan favorites priced under $10, including 10 items under $5. This reflects a 50% or greater discount for all items on the new value menu and will make the pricing of these items among the most affordable for STMs in the NFL.
Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) voted today to sanction girls flag football as an official high school sport for the 2026-2027 school year
Redwire will be a Proud Drone Technology Partner of the Washington Commanders. This partnership reflects both organizations' shared commitment to recognizing and supporting U.S. military personnel and their families.
Three pioneers who established enduring standards in professional football's film and video work have been selected to receive 2026 Awards of Excellence in the Film/Video Directors category.
Jones will enter his first season with the organization after five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2020; 2022-2025). Jones was the defensive backs coach in Minnesota in 2020 and 2022. In 2023, Jones became the defensive pass game coordinator in addition to his role as defensive backs coach.
The Washington Commanders announced their selection of HKS, a global architecture and design firm, as the lead architect for the team's new, state-of-the-art stadium
he Washington Commanders and the National Football League are proud to honor the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy with a series of special game day activations during Monday Night Football at Northwest Stadium as the Commanders take on the Bears on October 13.