Redskins Add 10 For 2017 Draft Class

The Washington Redskins on Saturday officially wrapped up the 2017 NFL Draft, bringing in 10 players -- six on defense and four on offense.
The Redskins started the 2017 NFL Draft by selecting back-to-back Alabama defensive players, first selecting defensive lineman Jonathan Allen with the No. 17-overall pick before picking his college teammate -- linebacker Ryan Anderson -- in the second round with pick No. 49.
Washington continued the defense-heavy approach to start the draft, selecting UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau in the third round.
Then on Saturday, the Redskins picked Oklahoma's all-time leading rusher -- running back Samaje Perine -- and Michigan State safety Montae Nicholson in the fourth round before selecting Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle in the fifth round to team up with the likes of Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis.
Following a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, the Redskins moved up to pick No. 199-overall to select Wyoming center Chase Roullier in the sixth round. Ten picks later, Washington selected Georgia State's all-time receiving leader in Robert Davis.
To conclude this year's draft, Washington selected Louisville safety Josh Harvey-Clemons and Auburn defensive back Joshua Holsey in the seventh round.
Here's some notes on each pick, courtesy of Redskins Public Relations:
First Round, No. 17 Overall: Jonathan Allen, Defensive Lineman, Alabama
- Allen is the 456th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 28th first-round selection in that time frame. He is the 59th first-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
Check out these photos of the Redskins selecting Jonathan Allen in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Allen's selection snaps a two-year streak of the Redskins selecting an offensive player with their first selection in the NFL Draft (Brandon Scherff in 2015 and Josh Doctson in 2016). He is the first defensive player to be the first selection of the Redskins in a draft since the team chose Trent Murphy with their first selection (a second-round pick) of the 2014 NFL Draft. * Allen is the first defensive player selected by the Redskins in the first round since the team drafted two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Ryan Kerrigan in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. * Allen's selection marks the first time the Redskins have selected a defensive lineman with their first selection in a draft since 2009 when the team selected defensive-end-turned-linebacker Brian Orakpo in the first round. The last time the Redskins selected a player that remained along the defensive line with their first selection in a draft was in 1997, when the team selected DE Kenard Lang, coincidentally also with No. 17 overall pick. * Allen becomes the third Bronko Nagurski Award winner (awarded annually by the Football Writers Association of America to the best defensive player in the nation) selected by the Redskins since the award's inception in 1993, joining Orakpo (2009 NFL Draft) and Champ Bailey (1999). * Allen is the second Chuck Bednarik Award winner (awarded by the Maxwell Football Club to the best defensive player in America) drafted by the Redskins all-time since the award's inception in 1995, joining LB LaVar Arrington (2000 NFL Draft). * Allen is the second Ted Hendricks Award winner (awarded by the Ted Hendricks Foundation to college football's top defensive end) drafted by the Redskins since the award's inception in 2002, joining Orakpo (2009 NFL Draft). (Note: 2013 Ted Hendricks Award winner Jackson Jeffcoat also spent part of the 2014-15 seasons with the Redskins after entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks) * Allen becomes the first Alabama product selected by the Redskins in the first round since the team chose six-time Pro Bowl tackle Chris Samuels with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Allen is now the fourth Alabama product selected by the Redskins in the first round all-time, joining Samuels, B Riley Smith (1936), B Harry Gilmer (1948) and B Lowell Tew (1948). * Allen is the 22nd player from the University of Alabama selected by the Redskins all-time, joining B Riley Smith (1936), B Charley Holm (1939), E Sandy Sanford (1940), T Fred Davis (1941), G Ed Hickerson (1941), G Tony Leon (1943), B Bobby Jenkins (1945), T Fay Mills (1946), B Harry Gilmer (1948), B Lowell Tew (1948), T Dick Flowers (1949), E Ed White (1950), B Eddie Salem (1951), C Elliot Speed (1951), B Billy Hicks (1956), T Billy Neighbors (1962), E Tommy Brooker (1962), DB Steve Higginbotham (1972), DT Thomas Rayam (1990), T Chris Samuels (2000) and G Arie Kouandjio (2015). * With Allen's selection, the Redskins' 22 all-time picks from Alabama broke a tie with Penn State (21) for the third-most all-time draft selections from any single school in franchise history. The Crimson Tide now trail only Notre Dame (34) and USC (30) in Redskins draft history. * Allen becomes the first Southeastern Conference product selected by the Redskins in the first round since selecting LSU's LaRon Landry with the sixth overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. * Allen becomes the fifth player selected by the Redskins all-time with the No. 17 overall pick, joining B Red Knight (1947), DT Bobby Wilson (1991), DB Tom Carter (1993) and DE Kenard Lang (1997).
Second Round, No. 49 Overall: Ryan Anderson, Defensive Lineman, Alabama
- Anderson is the 457th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 37th second-round selection in that time frame. He is the 55th second-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
- With Anderson's selection, the Redskins have now selected a defensive player with each of their last six second-round picks (DL Jarvis Jenkins, 2011; CB David Amerson, 2013; LB Trent Murphy, 2014; LB Preston Smith, 2015; S Su'a Cravens, 2016). It marks the team's longest such streak in the Common Draft era.
On Friday, April 28, 2017, the Washington Redskins selected linebacker Ryan Anderson with the 49th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Redskins have now selected a linebacker in the second round in four consecutive drafts (Trent Murphy in 2014, Preston Smith in 2015, Su'a Cravens – who played predominantly at linebacker as a rookie – in 2016). * Including the selection of Alabama's Jonathan Allen with the team's first-round pick, the Redskins have now selected players from the same school with the first two selections of a draft since selecting Auburn's Jason Campbell and Carlos Rogers with the team's first two picks of the 2005 NFL Draft. * By selecting Allen (10.5 sacks in 2016) and Anderson (9.0), the Redskins have now drafted players that accounted for more than a third of Alabama's Football Bowl Subdivision-leading 54.0 sacks last season. * The Redskins have now selected at least one pair of college teammates in four of the last seven drafts (Nebraska's Roy Helu Jr., DeJon Gomes and Niles Paul in 2011; SMU's Josh LeRibeus and Richard Crawford in 2012; Florida State's Chris Thompson and Brandon Jenkins in 2013; Arkansas' Martrell Spaight and Tevin Mitchel in 2015). * The 2017 draft marks the fifth time the Redskins have selected a pair of teammates out of Alabama (1941, 1948, 1951, 1962). * Anderson is the 23rd player from the University of Alabama selected by the Redskins all-time, joining B Riley Smith (1936), B Charley Holm (1939), E Sandy Sanford (1940), T Fred Davis (1941), G Ed Hickerson (1941), G Tony Leon (1943), B Bobby Jenkins (1945), T Fay Mills (1946), B Harry Gilmer (1948), B Lowell Tew (1948), T Dick Flowers (1949), E Ed White (1950), B Eddie Salem (1951), C Elliot Speed (1951), B Billy Hicks (1956), T Billy Neighbors (1962), E Tommy Brooker (1962), DB Steve Higginbotham (1972), DT Thomas Rayam (1990), T Chris Samuels (2000), G Arie Kouandjio (2015) and DL Jonathan Allen (2017). * The Redskins have now selected members of the defensive front seven in each of the first two rounds of the draft for the first time since 2011 (LB Ryan Kerrigan and DL Jarvis Jenkins). * Anderson is the fifth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 49 overall selection all-time, joining E Elmer Dohrmann (1938), B Walt Trojanowski (1946), T Bob Wetoska (1959) and DB Vernon Dean (1982).
Third Round, No. 81 Overall: Fabian Moreau, Cornerback, UCLA
- Moreau is the 458th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 34th third-round selection in that time frame. He is the 64th third-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
On Friday, April 28, 2017, the Washington Redskins selected cornerback Fabian Moreau with the 81st overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
With Moreau's selection, the Redskins have now selected a defensive player with their first three picks of a draft for the first time since 2009 (DE/LB Brian Orakpo in the first round, CB Kevin Barnes in the third round and LB Cody Glenn in the fifth round). Prior to 2017, the last time the Redskins selected a defensive player in each of the first, second and third rounds was in 1997 when the team picked DE Kenard Lang, LB Greg Jones and LB Derek Smith, respectively. * Moreau's selection marks the second straight season in which the Redskins have selected a defensive back with their third-round pick (Kendall Fuller, 2016). * Moreau is the Redskins' 15th selection of a player from UCLA all-time, joining E Dave Brown (1944), B Cal Rossi (1946 and 1947), E Roy Karrasch (1947), E Bill Clements (1949), B Joe Marvin (1952), T Gil Moreno (1956), C Art Kuehn (1975), QB Jay Schroeder (1984), RB Skip Hicks (1998), LS Jeff Grau (2002), FB Manuel White (2005), S Chris Horton (2008) and WR Terrence Austin (2010). * Moreau is the fifth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 81 overall selection all-time, joining T Wally Merz (1957), E Jim Kenney (1959), G Derrick Dockery (2003) and TE Chris Cooley (2004).
Fourth Round, No. 114 Overall: Samaje Perine, Running Back, Oklahoma
- Perine is the 459th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 32nd fourth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 47th fourth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
On Saturday, April 29, 2017, the Washington Redskins selected running back Samaje Perine with the 114th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Perine's selection snapped a streak of three consecutive defensive selections by the Redskins to open the 2017 Draft. His selection with the No. 114 overall pick marks the latest the Redskins have selected their first offensive player in a draft since the 2009 NFL Draft when the Redskins first offensive selection came with the No. 221 overall pick (FB Eddie Williams). The * Perine is the first player from Oklahoma selected by the Redskins since the team drafted five-time Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams with the fourth overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. * Perine is the 13th player from the University of Oklahoma selected by the Redskins all-time, joining C Ed Parks (1938), B Bob Seymour (1940), B Marvin Whited (1942), C Ray Pearcy (1948), B George Thomas (1950), B Leon Heath (1951), B Merrill Green (1954), T Roger Nelson (1954), DT Bob Slater (1984), TE Stephen Alexander (1998), WR Malcolm Kelly (2008) and T Trent Williams (2010). * Perine is the fourth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 114 selection all-time, joining T Ben Preston (1958), DB Bill Kishman (1969) and DT Manny Sistrunk (1970). * Perine is the first running back selected by the Redskins in the first four rounds to have played in the Big 12 Conference since drafting Nebraska's Roy Helu Jr. in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. * The Redskins have now selected at least one running back in each of the last seven drafts, dating back to 2011. It is the team's longest such streak since taking at least one running back in nine consecutive drafts from 1983-91.
Fourth Round, No. 123 Overall: Monate Nicholson, Safety, Michigan State
- Nicholson is the 460th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 33rd fourth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 48th fourth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
On Saturday, April 29, 2017, the Washington Redskins selected safety Montae Nicholson with the 123rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
With Nicholson's selection, the Redskins have now selected a defensive player in each of the first four rounds of the draft for the first time in the Common Draft era. * Nicholson is the first player from Michigan State selected by the Redskins since the team chose quarterback Kirk Cousins – also in the fourth round – in the 2012 NFL Draft. * Nicholson is the 17th player from Michigan State selected by the Redskins all-time, joining E Stan McRae (1941), E Frank Brogger (1945), B Al Dorow (1952), E Orlando Mazza (1952), E Paul Dekker (1953), B Ed Timmerman (1953), B Billy Wells (1954), B Gary Lowe (1956), B Jerry Planutis (1956), G Buck Nystrom (1956), FB Ron Hatcher (1962), B Carl Charon (1962), B Lonnie Sanders (1963), DT Bobby Wilson (1991), WR Devin Thomas (2008) and QB Kirk Cousins (2012). * Nicholson is the third player selected by the Redskins with the No. 123 selection all-time, joining QB Eddie LeBaron (1950) and B Alex Webster (1953).
Fifth Round, No. 154 Overall: Jeremy Sprinke, Tight End, Arkansas
- Sprinkle is the 461st selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 48th fifth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 73rd fifth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
On Saturday, April 29, 2017, the Washington Redskins selected tight end Jeremy Sprinkle with the 154th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Sprinkle is the first Southeastern Conference tight end selected by the Redskins since the team chose Florida's Jordan Reed in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. * Sprinkle is the 14th player from the University of Arkansas selected by the Redskins all-time, joining C Earl Wheeler (1947), B Ross Pritchard (1949), B Alvin Duke (1950), G Buddy Brown (1951), B A.J. Baker (1955), G John Childress (1962), G Dave Adams (1963), B Gordon Guest (1964), LB Jeff Goff (1982), LB Ravin Caldwell (1986), K Zach Hocker (2014), LB Martrell Spaight (2015) and CB Tevin Mitchel (2015). * After a nearly three-decade gap between selections from Arkansas from 1986 to 2014, with Sprinkle's selection, the Redskins have now chosen four Razorbacks across the last four drafts. * Sprinkle, Arkansas's record-holder for career touchdowns by a tight end (11), is the second Arkansas tight end to be selected in NFL Draft history, joining the Los Angeles Chargers' Hunter Henry (2016 second-round pick). * Sprinkle is the fourth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 154 selection all-time, joining WR Darnerien McCants (2001), LB Robert McCune (2005) and RB Chris Thompson (2013).
Sixth Round, No. 199 Overall: Chase Roullier, Center, Wyoming
On Saturday, April 29, 2017, the Washington Redskins selected center Chase Roullier with the 199th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
- Roullier is the 462nd selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 55th sixth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 81st sixth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
- Roullier is the third player from the University of Wyoming selected by the Redskins all-time, joining B Dick Campbell (1951) and C Frank Radella (1955).
- Roullier's selection snaps a six-decade span in which the Redskins did not select a player from Wyoming.
- Roullier is the sixth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 199 overall selection all-time, joining T John Pehar (1946), B Jim Hefti (1947), B Gill Bocetti (1952), E Bob Johnson (1961) and T Dick Evers (1964).
- With Roullier's selection, the Redskins have drafted at least one offensive lineman in seven of the last eight drafts dating back to 2010.
Sixth Round, No. 209 Overall: Robert Davis, Wide Receiver, Georgia State
- Davis is the 463rd selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 56th sixth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 82nd sixth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
On Saturday, April 29, 2017, the Washington Redskins selected wide receiver Robert Davis with the 209th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
With Davis' selection, the Redskins have now selected at least one wide receiver in each of the last four drafts (Ryan Grant in 2014, Jamison Crowder and Evan Spencer in 2015, Josh Doctson in 2016, Robert Davis in 2017). This marks the Redskins' longest such streak since a four-year span across the 2008-11 drafts. * Davis is the first player from Georgia State selected by the Redskins all-time. It marks the first time the Redskins have selected a player from a school not represented in the team's previous draft history since making Alfred Morris the Redskins' first selection from Florida Atlantic in team history in the 2012 NFL Draft. * Davis is only the second player in Georgia State history to be selected in the NFL Draft, joining offensive lineman John Ulrick (Indianapolis, 2014). * Davis is the third player selected by the Redskins with the No. 209 overall selection all-time, joining B Roger Robinson (1946) and QB Joe Kapp (1959).
Seventh Round, No. 230 Overall: Josh Harvey-Clemons, Safety, Louisville
On Saturday, April 29, 2017, the Washington Redskins selected safety Josh Harvey-Clemons with the 230th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
- Harvey-Clemons is the 464th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 60th seventh-round selection in that time frame. He is the 91st seventh-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
- Harvey-Clemons is the fourth Louisville player selected by the Redskins all-time, joining T Ron Petty (1961), TE Jamie Asher (1995) and LB Robert McCune (2005).
- Harvey-Clemons is the first Louisville product selected by the Redskins during the tenure of Head Coach Jay Gruden, who played collegiately at Louisville.
- Harvey-Clemons is the sixth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 230 overall selection all-time, joining B Charlie Yancey (1943), E Gary Hart (1965), DB Frank Liberatore (1968), LS Jeff Grau (2002) and OL Kili Lefotu (2006).
Seventh Round, No. 235 Overall: Joshua Holsey, Defensive Back, Auburn
On Saturday, April 29, 2017, the Washington Redskins selected cornerback Joshua Holsey with the 235th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
- Holsey is the 465th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 61st seventh-round selection in that time frame. He is the 92nd seventh-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.
- Holsey is the 14th Auburn player selected by the Redskins all-time, joining E Joel Eaves (1937), T Bo Russell (1939), B Rufus Deal (1942), B Curt Kuykendall (1945), C Jim Bradshaw (1945), E Jim Pyburn (1956), T Ben Preston (1958), B Bobby Lauder (1959), T Joe Baughan (1963), DT Tracy Rocker (1989), RB Stephen Davis (1996), CB Carlos Rogers (2005) and QB Jason Campbell (2005).
- Holsey is the third player selected by the Redskins with the No. 235 overall selection all-time, joining C Roger Kinson (1952) and HB Hal Wantland (1966).
- Holsey was the second defensive back selected by the Redskins in the seventh round in 2017. It marks the first time the Redskins have taken two members of the secondary in the final round since the league adopted the seven-round format in 1994.