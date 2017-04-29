Redskins Add 10 For 2017 Draft Class

Allen's selection snaps a two-year streak of the Redskins selecting an offensive player with their first selection in the NFL Draft (Brandon Scherff in 2015 and Josh Doctson in 2016). He is the first defensive player to be the first selection of the Redskins in a draft since the team chose Trent Murphy with their first selection (a second-round pick) of the 2014 NFL Draft. * Allen is the first defensive player selected by the Redskins in the first round since the team drafted two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Ryan Kerrigan in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. * Allen's selection marks the first time the Redskins have selected a defensive lineman with their first selection in a draft since 2009 when the team selected defensive-end-turned-linebacker Brian Orakpo in the first round. The last time the Redskins selected a player that remained along the defensive line with their first selection in a draft was in 1997, when the team selected DE Kenard Lang, coincidentally also with No. 17 overall pick. * Allen becomes the third Bronko Nagurski Award winner (awarded annually by the Football Writers Association of America to the best defensive player in the nation) selected by the Redskins since the award's inception in 1993, joining Orakpo (2009 NFL Draft) and Champ Bailey (1999). * Allen is the second Chuck Bednarik Award winner (awarded by the Maxwell Football Club to the best defensive player in America) drafted by the Redskins all-time since the award's inception in 1995, joining LB LaVar Arrington (2000 NFL Draft). * Allen is the second Ted Hendricks Award winner (awarded by the Ted Hendricks Foundation to college football's top defensive end) drafted by the Redskins since the award's inception in 2002, joining Orakpo (2009 NFL Draft). (Note: 2013 Ted Hendricks Award winner Jackson Jeffcoat also spent part of the 2014-15 seasons with the Redskins after entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks) * Allen becomes the first Alabama product selected by the Redskins in the first round since the team chose six-time Pro Bowl tackle Chris Samuels with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Allen is now the fourth Alabama product selected by the Redskins in the first round all-time, joining Samuels, B Riley Smith (1936), B Harry Gilmer (1948) and B Lowell Tew (1948). * Allen is the 22nd player from the University of Alabama selected by the Redskins all-time, joining B Riley Smith (1936), B Charley Holm (1939), E Sandy Sanford (1940), T Fred Davis (1941), G Ed Hickerson (1941), G Tony Leon (1943), B Bobby Jenkins (1945), T Fay Mills (1946), B Harry Gilmer (1948), B Lowell Tew (1948), T Dick Flowers (1949), E Ed White (1950), B Eddie Salem (1951), C Elliot Speed (1951), B Billy Hicks (1956), T Billy Neighbors (1962), E Tommy Brooker (1962), DB Steve Higginbotham (1972), DT Thomas Rayam (1990), T Chris Samuels (2000) and G Arie Kouandjio (2015). * With Allen's selection, the Redskins' 22 all-time picks from Alabama broke a tie with Penn State (21) for the third-most all-time draft selections from any single school in franchise history. The Crimson Tide now trail only Notre Dame (34) and USC (30) in Redskins draft history. * Allen becomes the first Southeastern Conference product selected by the Redskins in the first round since selecting LSU's LaRon Landry with the sixth overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. * Allen becomes the fifth player selected by the Redskins all-time with the No. 17 overall pick, joining B Red Knight (1947), DT Bobby Wilson (1991), DB Tom Carter (1993) and DE Kenard Lang (1997).