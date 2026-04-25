Social media reacts to Commanders drafting QB Athan Kaliakmanis

The Washington Commanders added depth to their quarterback room by taking Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis. Here's how social media reacted to the news.
Athan Kaliakmanis is headed to Washington 😎 @aajk_23 | @Commanders pic.twitter.com/WSXCLKUtln— Rutgers Football 🪓 (@RFootball) April 25, 2026
The Commanders took former Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis at No. 223 overall.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2026
“He’s almost like a lesser Mendoza where if everything’s clean and he can just click through a progression, he’s got a good arm, he’s got good accuracy, he’s got good mechanics.”https://t.co/OgfkCBGSvX
Athan Kaliakmanis was just drafted by the Washington.— Jim Moberg 🇺🇦 (@b757fo_jim) April 25, 2026
Congratulations to this former Gopher!!
Also makes me wonder, as I like @Drakelindsey5 ‘s prospects even more…
Commanders make their last selection in the 2026 draft the QB they spent a lot of time with during the process getting to know— Commandalorian (@Commandalore) April 25, 2026
Athan Kaliakmanis is going to push for the backup role immediately
Very accurate and has real arm talent#RaiseHail | #HTTC https://t.co/G35IGdG8SD
ATHAN KALIAKMANIS MY DEMON😭— Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) April 25, 2026
Commanders take care of him pic.twitter.com/JlWxHUFNfz
Not going to be a popular pick, but Athan Kaliakmanis has some of the most powerful and raw functional arm talent in this quarterback class. He can be a high end developmental QB who they can trade long term or have as a quality backup. This is insane value at round 7. pic.twitter.com/yEbwbbdu5R— FNF NFL (@fnfantasyleeg) April 25, 2026
223. #Commanders select QB Athan Kaliakmanis. out of Rutgers, developmental QB out of Rutgers, 6'2, 216 lbs. average size & frame, average arm talent, accuracy & decision making #NFLDraft— Paul Perdichizzi (@paulie23ny) April 25, 2026
The Commanders drafted Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis. He went 16-for-25 for 269 yards against the #Hokies in 2024 in a 26-23 Scarlet Knights win. https://t.co/Dold8MXXdB— Thomas Hughes (@thomashughes_05) April 25, 2026
Holy crap, welcome to the NFL ATHAN KALIAKMANIS, QB outta Rutgers!— Ian Sallee 🏈 🇺🇸 🧀 (@Cheesehead39) April 25, 2026
I’ve watched a TON of Athan Kaliakmanis.— Brady Balhorn - BNB Football (@BnbFootball) April 25, 2026
Took a big step forward this year with better mechanics, but even before that he flashed like crazy, was just a hair off.
Interesting late round bet for Washington! pic.twitter.com/o4nIwz863H
Athan Kaliakmanis becomes the first Rutgers QB drafted since Mike Teel in 2008. https://t.co/Jz6QCQTbN9— Nick Whyman (@NickWhyman) April 25, 2026
Let's GOOOOOOOOOOOOO commanders make a great pick at 223 with Athan Kaliakmanis— Ninjallama (@Ninjallamma2412) April 25, 2026