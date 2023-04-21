Top takeaways from Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew's joint predraft press conference

-- Having assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy involved in the draft process has been an "interesting, very energetic experience," Rivera said. He has provided strong insight from the readings on prospects, and it did not take long for the team to learn what kind of players he is looking for. Listening to his evaluation of the talent on the roster was one of the things Rivera liked about Bieniemy when he was searching for a new offensive coordinator, and hearing it again has given him "a little bit more of an education to understand what he's looking for and what he's expecting out of guys."