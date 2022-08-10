Training Camp Notebook | McLaurin scores goal line TD as timing with Wentz improves

-- Wentz had a positive series during goal line drills with two touchdowns. The first came on a slant route by McLaurin, while the next came from Dyami Brown in the back of the end zone. They were the latest examples of the growing chemistry between Wentz and his receivers. We'll see the first real test against the Panthers on Aug. 13, but after an up-and-down first half of camp, things are starting to be more consistent.

-- Trai Turner, one of the new additions to the Commanders' offensive line this offseason, has not been on the field during training camp, but coach Ron Rivera does not seem bothered by the lack of reps. As someone who was in Rivera's system with the Panthers for six seasons, Turner already knows the techniques and schemes that the Commanders will use, so Rivera doesn't see the need to rush him back. He is listed as the starting right guard on the unofficial depth chart, so clearly the staff still has confidence in what he can offer.