Training Camp Notebook | Carson Wentz scores two TDs in strong day for offense

-- The seven-on-seven period was the moment where Wentz began to shine. The veteran quarterback completed all six of his passes, including a leaping grab by Dax Milne and a sideline shot to Terry McLaurin, who made the fingertip grab before falling out of bounds. Wentz's timing with his wideouts, which was a question that he addressed after Washington's practice at FedExField, was the best it has looked all camp. Granted, it did come during a drill in which pass-rushing is nonexistent, but it's a good sign that the offense is heading in the right direction.