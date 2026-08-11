Transcripts | RB Rachaad White, 08/05/26

*Opening statement: *"This what the podium looks like? I feel like the president."

*On how comfortable he is in the new offense: *"I would say I'm very comfortable. I think our coaches, our offensive staff, do a great job of detailing our work. Teaching us everything we need to do, know, and they harp every day on the little things, the little fundamentals. I would say play-wise, things like that, there's not a play he [Offensive Coordinator David Blough] calls where I'm ever like, 'Oh, what do I do? What do I need to do?'"

*On how beneficial playing with QB Jayden Daniels in the past has been for him: *"I think the biggest thing is just being in your spots. Everything with the quarterback starts with trust. So, being in your spots, him knowing I know the play, like I said, he knows I'm gonna do my job. He knows I'm gonna be in the right spot and he's just trusting me. He knows everything breaks down. He can trust me to make something shake if he drops it down to me."

*On how the competition has been throughout practice: *"I think the competition has been great. We've all been competing. We've all been pushing each other, as well as we all [have] been helping each other. At the end of the day, we got a good room. Everybody wants to see each other succeed while competing, while making the most of your plays. I think that's what we try to harp on and what we try to do when we go out there. Obviously, with it being competing in a lot of good pieces in the room, it makes you understand every play is special, every play is valuable, and that you need to go out there and make plays when your number's called."

*On how the team builds off of each other's different skillsets: *"I think it's huge on having been able to compliment each other. Everybody in the league has different run styles, different ways of mechanics of how they move and things like that. I think just different flows, different things. The guys in the room do a lot of great things on the aspect of working on their game. For example, 'Bill' [RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt] has done a lot of things he felt for himself to work on his pass game and catch the ball very well. He works on his routes, and he runs routes out of the backfield and stuff like that, just believing in himself. I think we all in the room can do a lot of good things, so it's cool to have everybody in there and competing against one another."

*On how Daniels has grown as a QB since he played with him in college: *"That's a great question. I mean, I tell everybody this all the time. He's just special. I knew that since I came into ASU. When I see him throw the ball, when I see him move around, when I see him in big games, and how he came down to clutching and won it for us, and how poised he is all the time. He's just stayed levelheaded and even-keeled. The other thing is everybody doesn't have those traits. That's what makes him unique. I mean, obviously he matured and he's grown a ton, of course, since we were together in college. But other than that, I think how he handles and goes about his business, how he's up early, how he attacks the day, how he attacks and really loves how he talks about football, football, football. He's always been that same way."