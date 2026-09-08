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Commanders release 2026 Week 1 depth chart

Sep 08, 2026 at 03:00 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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Kourtney Carroll

The Washington Commanders have released their first depth chart ahead of their 2026 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

OFFENSE

PositionFirstSecondThird
WRTerry McLaurinDyami Brown
LTBrandon ColemanD.J. Humphries
LGChris PaulTanoa Togiai
CNick AllegrettiMatt Gulbin
RGSam CosmiTanoa Togiai
RTJosh Conerly Jr.Andrew Wylie
TEChig OkonkwoBen Sinnott
TEJohn BatesColson Yankoff
WRStefon DiggsJaylin Lane
WRTreylon BurksAntonio WilliamsLuke McCaffrey
QBJayden DanielsMarcus MariotaAthan Kaliakmanis
RBJacory Croskey-MerrittRachaad WhiteKaytron Allen

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DEFENSE

PositionFirstSecondThird
DLDaron PayneRicky Barber
DLTim Settle Jr.Shy Tuttle
DLJavon KinlawCharles Omenihu
OLBOdafe OwehJoshua Josephs
LBSonny StylesLeo Chenal
LBFrankie LuvuJordan MageeKain Medrano
OLBK'Lavon ChaissonJavontae Jean-Baptiste
CBAmik RobertsonRasul Douglas
CBMike SainristilFabian Moreau
SSNick CrossTyler Owens
FSJeremy ReavesQuan MartinPercy Butler

SPECIAL TEAMS

PositionFirstSecondThird
PTress Way
KDrew Stevens
HTress Way
LSTyler Ott
KRLuke McCaffreyJaylin LaneDyami Brown
PRJaylin LaneLuke McCaffreyTreylon Burks

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