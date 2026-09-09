WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Sept. 9
Sep 09, 2026 at 12:31 PM
The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
It's not a method Quinn has used for a while, but he, along with the rest of the team, felt like it was the right time to make the change.
The Washington Commanders will kick off the 2026 season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
The Washington Commanders have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their 2025 season opener against the New York Giants.
With each team's 53-man roster and all three preseason games in the rearview mirror, the countdown to the official start of the 2026-27 NFL season has officially reached single digits.
The Washington Commanders have announced that quarterback Jayden Daniels, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, linebacker Frankie Luvu, safety Jeremy Reaves and punter Tress Way will serve as captains for the 2026 season.
The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Monday.
Communication at the line of scrimmage is an important part of that, but at least for the first few weeks of the season, what's not being said before a play is just as pivotal.
We are so close to the NFL season kicking off. By this time next week, the Washington Commanders will have already had a practice and provided their first injury report of the year. It's wild to think that we're so close after months of waiting, but we're just over a week away from seeing the team take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Brailsford & Dunlavey, CAA ICON and McKissack & McKissack unite to guide delivery of the new stadium at the RFK campus