Commanders vs. Eagles preview | Kicking things off in Philly

The Washington Commanders will kick off the 2026 season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Sept. 13
Time: 4:25 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
WATCH: FOX
- Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)
- Tom Brady (analyst)
- Erin Andrews (sideline)
- Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
RADIO:
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Logan Paulsen (sideline)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, **HERE.**
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the **iHeartRadio app.**
QUICK HITS
- Washington is 6-5 all-time against the Eagles in Week 1 matchups, the last in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
- This Week 1 matchup is the earliest the Commanders will travel to Philadelphia since a Week 4 trip in 2023.
- Washington is 44-44-2 on the road against the Eagles all-time.
- Washington is looking to win back-to-back games against the Eagles in Philadelphia for the first time since the 2015-16 seasons.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Dan Quinn (3rd in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator David Blough (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Larry Izzo (3rd)
Philadelphia:
- Head coach Nick Sirianni (6th in Philadelphia)
- Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Michael Clay (6th)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS (2025)
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Marcus Mariota (1,695)
- Passing TDs -- QB Marcus Mariota (10)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (805)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (8)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Deebo Samuel (727)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Deebo Samuel (5)
- Tackles -- LB Bobby Wagner (162)
- Sacks -- LB Von Miller (9)
- Interceptions -- CB Mike Sainristil (4)
Phialdelphia:
- Passing Yards -- QB Jalen Hurts (3,224)
- Passing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (25)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Saquon Barkley (1,140)
- Rushing TDs -- QB Jalen Hurts (8)
- Receiving Yards -- WR DeVonta Smith (1,008)
- Receiving TDs -- TE Dallas Goedert (11)
- Tackles -- LB Zach Baun (123)
- Sacks -- LB Jalyx Hunt (6.5)
- Interceptions -- LB Jalyx Hunt (3)
TEAM STATS (2024)
Washington:
- Total offense -- 22nd (318.8 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 21st (20.9 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 24th (184.1 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 15th (37)
- Rushing offense -- 4th (134.7 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 21st (37.57%)
- Total defense -- 32nd (384 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 27th (26.5 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 28th (242.5 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-12th (42)
- Rushing defense -- 30th (141.5 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 23rd (41.31%)
- Time of possession -- 28th (28:26)
- Turnover differential -- 31st (-13)
Philadelphia:
- Total offense -- 24th (311)
- Scoring offense -- 19th (22.1)
- Passing offense -- 23rd (192.8 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-12th (35)
- Rushing offense -- 16th (118.2 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 24th (36.73%)
- Total defense -- 12th (316.8 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 6th (19.3 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 9th (195.1 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-12th (42)
- Rushing defense -- 20th (121.7 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 22nd (41.18%)
- Time of possession -- 12th (30:16)
- Turnover differential -- 7th (+6)