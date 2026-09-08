NFC East preview | Breaking down each team before Week 1

Philadelphia's biggest loss this season is star wide receiver AJ Brown, who was traded to the New England Patriots on June 1 for a first-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Brown played in and started 15 games for the Eagles last season, notching 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. The 29-year-old has had at least 1,000 yards in seven of his eight seasons in the NFL and won Super Bowl LIX with the Eagles in 2025.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith will take over the No. 1 wide receiver spot in Brown's absence, which opens up the conversation surrounding who Philadelphia's second wide receiver could be. The biggest veteran names currently on the roster that have been floated are Dontayvion Wicks or Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, each of whom brings a different skill set to the position.

Wicks, who was acquired in a trade with the Packers, is the most likely option given his successful training camp and familiarity with the new Mannion offense. Brown took on more of a situational role in his past two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, which is likely to continue for him. A joint dislocation that required surgery in the 2024 preseason limited Brown to just two games, and his production (49 receptions for 587 yards in 16 games in 2025-26) hasn't been the same since.