Commanders announce captains for 2026 season

The Washington Commanders have announced that quarterback Jayden Daniels, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, linebacker Frankie Luvu, safety Jeremy Reaves and punter Tress Way will serve as captains for the 2026 season.

Although Daniels served as a team captain for single games his first two seasons, this is the first time -- and first opportunity -- in his career that he has been a captain for the entire season. Daniels has always been viewed as a leader by his teammates, but his coaches have noticed him leaning more into that role in his third season while learning a new scheme.

"I just think it comes with reps here. Going into my third camp, my third year, I have more of a voice and you mature more over the years," Daniels said. "You play a lot of ball. You go do a lot of different things on and off the field, so you're gonna mature in this league. So now it's kind of just being more intentional with not only myself but getting the guys around me ready and rallying the troops."

McLaurin was a voted a team captain for the fifth time in his career. McLaurin has proven himself as one of the best receivers in franchise history from a statistical standpoint, but he has also provided invaluable knowledge to the younger receivers on the roster and served as a mentor for players like Dyami Brown and practice squad player Jaden Bradley.

Luvu has been named a captain for the second time in his career. He was elevated to the role with the Carolina Panthers after Shaq Thompson suffered a season-ending injury and took the job seriously. Rather than spend his Tuesdays -- commonly used as a day off around the NFL -- getting away from football, he was at the Panthers' stadium, watching film and preparing for his next opponent.

"It's not enough to just come on Wednesday and rewatch film," Luvu said at the time. "It's going to take us to where this team can go, as far as watching film, getting that extra film, getting that extra look in, and getting the body right."

Reaves is also serving as a season-long captain for the second time in his career, with the first time coming in 2023. A former All-Pro and Pro Bowler, Reaves has been one of the most consistent players on the roster since he first joined the team in 2018. Reaves has been a mainstay of special teams but has recently carved out a role for himself on defense thanks to what Quinn referred to as "elite" communication skills.

"He's [Reaves] got very high standards about how he wants to go," Quinn added, "So, in that space, he's very much in the mix from a defensive standpoint ... He's always had unique leadership communication qualities. So, it's nice to see that, you know, coming out on the defensive side as well."