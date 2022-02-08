News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | An update on Chase Young's rehab process

Feb 08, 2022 at 09:30 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post Nicki Jhabvala writes about Chase Young's rehab process.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier provides an update on the 2022 Senior Bowl.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports on the quarterbacks playing in the Senior Bowl.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras gives his opinions on what the Super Bowl means for the Commanders.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras also writes about the Commanders' merchandise being in high demand.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Chase Young loves the Commanders' new uniforms.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about London Fletcher's comments on Jamin Davis.

-- ESPN's John Keim provides a deeper look into how Washington decided on its new name.

-- Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Brener asks what is the Commanders' biggest weapon.

-- Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer gives his opinions on what Washington has to offer in free agency.

-- Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Brenner highlights the quarterback position in the 2022 NFL Draft.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig talks to NFL scouts about the quarterbacks in this year's draft class. (Subscription)

PHOTOS | Jon Allen takes the trip to Vegas for his first Pro Bowl

The Washington Commanders' defensive tackle Jonathan Allen takes a trip to Las Vegas for his first-career Pro Bowl appearance after putting together a standout 2021 season. Check out the top shots from the week. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

