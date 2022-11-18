Wake Up Washington | Brian Robinson 'led the charge' establishing Commanders' physical mentality vs. Eagles

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner was surprised when he looked at the stats from the Washington Commanders' 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49 rushing attempts did not shock him; he knew he was being "stubborn" calling run plays on Monday night. But he did not expect the workload to lean so heavily in Brian Robinson's favor.

Robinson carried the ball 26 times for 86 yards -- both career highs -- a touchdown. It was certainly the most productive day the rookie has had in his young career, and Turner could not be happier that Robinson took advantage of the opportunity.

"I think as he keeps running the ball the way he does, I think his vision will keep getting better and better and you're gonna see some bigger runs come out of that," Turner said.

There was nothing flashy about the way Robinson ran the ball. His average for the game was just 3.3 yards per attempt, and his longest run was 11 yards, although the fact that he bulldozed through three defenders on his way to putting the Commanders inside the 5-yard line did make the run even more impressive. His runs, however, were no less impactful. He converted three of the team's 12 third downs, and his second effort on his one-yard touchdown gave Washington the lead in the second quarter.

Turner had spoken to his offense about being physical and setting the tone for the entire game. Robinson was the focal point of that philosophy.

"He really led the charge with that, so that was good to see," Turner said.

Robinson only had one run that resulted in negative yardage, and Turner credits that to Robinson's ability to keep moving forward, regardless of how many defenders are in front of him.

"I think he'd had some lost yards in previous games and we didn't want to get behind the sticks on those guys," Turner said. "They have a really good pass rush. Obviously, they had the sack fumble early, which is what we were trying to avoid. We got that out of the way. Those are the types of situations we didn't want them to be able to tee off on us and that was our plan and our players did an outstanding job of executing it."