Wake Up Washington | Brycen Tremayne hopes his work ethic, comeback mentality will pay off

Aug 25, 2023 at 10:17 AM
Kyra Benzing-Plourde
It's no secret that making it in the NFL takes devotion, sacrifice and incredible mental and physical fitness. And undrafted free agent Brycen Tremayne is open to that work to earn his spot in the Washington wide receiver room. 

Tremayne's name wasn't called in the 2023 NFL draft, but that doesn't change how he came into training camp with the Washington Commanders ready to commit his work ethic to achieving those goals. 

"I think I just have to bring that same attitude I had when I went to Stanford," Tremayne said. "When I got there, nothing was given to me. I had to work for everything I got there, so I feel like I'm in a similar situation here, which is kinda funny. I just have to bring that same mentality and go even harder while I'm here to get what I want." 

Tremayne attended Stanford University as a walk-on, not seeing any action as a freshman. He was up against players attending the university based on their athletic ability, while Tremayne had academically worked his way into the institution with a 3.9% acceptance rate. He set his sights on making his football and academic dreams combine on one campus and used his goal-setting mindset to make it happen.

When Tremayne realized his playing time would be limited, he tightened up his offensive game by elevating his catching and running and bringing it up to the Pac-12 level. He was also guided by former Stanford offensive coordinator and now Commanders quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard.

"It's awesome working with Tavita Pritchard again; I love Tavita," Tremayne said. "I was there at Stanford with him for five years, so I learned a ton through him, and it feels good having another Stamford guy."

With consistent coaching and training, Tremayne found his way onto the field during college- and started on special teams his sophomore year. He made himself an asset to the team and was rewarded with an athletic scholarship he continued to earn throughout his time at Stanford.

Tremayne was set up to be a starting key of Stanford's offense when he injured his left ankle during a game. The injury paused NFL scouting for Tremayne, forcing him to rehabilitate, both physically and mentally.

Despite what could have led to the end of his playing career, Tremayne saw a future in football. He wasn't ready to give up. He looked up to other players who had gotten through injuries and used that as a token of motivation to get through that time.

Tremayne returned his senior season after what could've been a career-ending injury as a starting wide receiver. In his final season, He had 38 catches for 490 yards in just 12 games.

Tremayne's arrival in Washington carries a patterned history of rising to the occasion and achieving the goals he sets his sights on, even if he's doubted from the start. Hard work and devotion to the next phase of his career keep him focused on adjusting to the team and adequately elevating his fieldwork.

"It's been a good adjustment," Tremayne said. "It's definitely a lot different than California where I'm from [with] the winters, humid summers. But I feel like the summers are actually conditioning me even better than the weather in California would."

While Commanders fans have their eyes on receivers like Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, Tremayne could be a part of the team's long-term plans as a developmental player. He's got the work ethic and a special teams background, both things Washington is looking for.

"I think it's really going to be about fit," said head coach Ron Rivera. "The guys that we're going to keep really most certainly fit the needs that we have. We got a couple guys that are nice size receivers that run well, very good on special teams and that's going to be one of the factors as well. Some position flex, we got a couple guys that can play all three of the wide receiver positions. Those are the guys that you also will take into big consideration. Special teams most certainly is a consideration."

A particular emphasis on the ability to be a part of special teams is something Tremayne already brings to the table. Being able to work with the Commanders' coaching staff will fine-tune these skills, preparing them for his opportunity.

Tremayne also brings a keen attention to detail to the table. He captures good field awareness in his running and has sharpened his catching skills through practices and watching his teammates.

"I've just been learning a lot from the older guys," said Tremayne. "And just being a rookie-there's a lot of older guys on this team -- Terry and Curtis who have been here for a while. So, just watching them, watching how they practice every day, and coming to work. It's been a really great learning experience for me."

With core talent in running, balance and field vision, Pritchard's relationship with Washington has room to grow. On a team of younger players, Tremayne would fit in and could adjust his skills with the veteran players to come together for a young but talented wide receiver.

