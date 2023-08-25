Wake Up Washington | Brycen Tremayne hopes his work ethic, comeback mentality will pay off

While Commanders fans have their eyes on receivers like Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, Tremayne could be a part of the team's long-term plans as a developmental player. He's got the work ethic and a special teams background, both things Washington is looking for.

"I think it's really going to be about fit," said head coach Ron Rivera. "The guys that we're going to keep really most certainly fit the needs that we have. We got a couple guys that are nice size receivers that run well, very good on special teams and that's going to be one of the factors as well. Some position flex, we got a couple guys that can play all three of the wide receiver positions. Those are the guys that you also will take into big consideration. Special teams most certainly is a consideration."

A particular emphasis on the ability to be a part of special teams is something Tremayne already brings to the table. Being able to work with the Commanders' coaching staff will fine-tune these skills, preparing them for his opportunity.

Tremayne also brings a keen attention to detail to the table. He captures good field awareness in his running and has sharpened his catching skills through practices and watching his teammates.

"I've just been learning a lot from the older guys," said Tremayne. "And just being a rookie-there's a lot of older guys on this team -- Terry and Curtis who have been here for a while. So, just watching them, watching how they practice every day, and coming to work. It's been a really great learning experience for me."