Wake Up Washington | Commanders players committed to keeping morale high

Shocker: no one likes to lose. Unfortunately for the Washington Commanders, they have done more of that than they would like over the past month.

The Commanders are 1-4 after starting strong with a victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since the dramatic season-opener, things have been more turbulent for the Burgundy & Gold. Flashes of offensive and defensive production have not been enough to collect wins, and a combination of penalties, errors and inconsistency has been the team's undoing.

It is easy for morale to get low in that situation, but the Commanders are doing what they can to remain confident.

"I feel like you gotta have some sort of pride about yourself to come into work and give it your all, no matter what the scoreboard looks like, no matter what your record looks like," said wide receiver Terry McLaurin. "You're in a fortunate position just to be playing in this league, and it can be taken away from you at any moment."

As Jahan Dotson pointed out on Monday, many of the players are from college programs where losing is less prevalent. Penn State, for example, had three winning seasons and as many bowl appearances during Dotson's time with the program.

As one of the team's leaders, McLaurin's approach is to remind his teammates, especially the younger players, that it is a long season with ups and downs.

"You can't necessarily ride the highs and the lows," McLaurin said. "Just try to stay as consistent as possible."

At the same time, the Commanders are aware that they need to get back in the win column to correct their season. And while the sting of last Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans is still fresh, Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears is an opportunity to get rid of it quickly.

"We have a Thursday game. We've got to get this bad taste out of our mouth, go to Chicago and try to get a 'W' on Thursday Night Football," said offensive tackle Charles Leno. "There's a lot of things that line up for us to play well. ... We can change the season around right now."

The way Jonathan Allen sees it, Thursday's game is a "must-win" for the Commanders.