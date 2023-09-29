Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for an NFC East showdown

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
It's time to start preparing for next season! Click HERE to purchase season tickets for the 2023 campaign.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- Practice notes | Bieniemy wants to see how offense responds after disappointing Bills game
- Commanders defense prepares for 'dangerous' Jalen Hurts
- Commanders determined to give Howell more protection
- At Nationals Park, first game in Capital Crossover series is a home run
- Notes & quotes from Ron Rivera's Monday press conference
- Commanders want to 'get back to work,' correct mistakes from Week 3
- Instant Analysis | Commanders struggle in 37-3 loss to Bills
- Five takeaways from Washington's home loss to the Bills
- Media roundup | Commanders react to their 37-3 loss to the Bills
- Commanders-Bills Stats & Snaps