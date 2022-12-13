Wake Up Washington | Giants' Week 14 loss to Eagles offers key takeaways for Commanders

In Week 14, the Washington Commanders got to put their feet up for some rest and gain some valuable insight from the Giants' 48-22 loss to the Eagles as they ramp up preparations for their upcoming Sunday Night Football game against New York.
"We need to take a page from Philadelphia's book. Get up early and often and pin these guys down," Fred Smoot said on the most recent episode of Command Center with fellow analyst Logan Paulsen and Washington's SVP of Media and Content Julie Donaldson.
The Eagles put up 24 points in the first half at MetLife Stadium this past Sunday, deflating the Giants before they really even had a chance to get going. The main propeller behind that stifling game plan, Paulsen pointed out, was the Eagles' man coverage.
"They basically said, 'We don't respect your playmakers,' and then that allows you to be more aggressive in terms of allocating more resources to the run, taking away that quarterback running from Daniel Jones and [the Giants] really had no answer for it," Paulsen said. "So, I think if we can play more man…that's something huge to take out of that game."
The Eagles did a great job of stopping Jones from doing damage with his legs, something the Commanders really struggled with in Week 13 against the Giants. If Washington's defense can be particularly sturdy early on in drives it can perhaps neutralize that threat effectively like the Giants did.
"[The Eagles] did a great job on first and second down of stopping the run. They basically said, 'We're not going to let you get into these manageable third down situations' where Daniel Jones hurts you with his legs," Paulsen analyzed. "They said, 'We're gonna stop the run. We're going to keep you in third and long situations,' and that offensive line for the Giants is just not capable of pass protecting in those long situations."
The Commanders will be working on how to pin the Giants with techniques like the ones the Eagles' wielded in Week 14 with the hope that, come Sunday, they make it three out of three on primetime this season.
Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.
The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.
- NBC Sport's Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at a pair of notable Commanders' roster moves on Monday.
- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about why Washington's upcoming rematch against New York is so unique
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Ryan Kerrigan's impact on the Commanders' defensive line.
- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd looks at the Commanders' playoff chances after Week 14.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig opens his mailbag to answer questions on the Commanders' offense.
- USA Today's Bryan Manning gives his thoughts on Sam Howell.
- ESPN's John Keim writes about the Commanders' receiver trio possibly holding the key to a playoff berth.
- USA Today's Ivan Lambert looks at where the Commanders rank in the top 10.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the Commanders' international players loving the World Cup.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives a player-by-player evaluation of the Commanders' defense.
- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his perspective on the state of the NFC East.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala covers the key topics in Ron Rivera's Monday press conference.
- The Washington Times' Jacob Calvin Meyer reports on Charles Leno Jr. being the Commander Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Jonathan Allen being proud of Jamin Davis' growth.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- Players & positions to monitor during Week 15
- Commanders activate Carson Wentz, place Tyler Larsen on IR
- The case for Tress Way to make his second Pro Bowl
- Brian Robinson's best plays from the 2022 season so far
- The case for Daron Payne to make his first Pro Bowl
- Taylor Heinicke's best moments from the 2022 season so far
- Jon Allen wants 'stadium rockin' for Week 15 SNF matchup vs. Giants
- From the booth | Sink or swim will depend on depth
- Charles Leno, Jr. named Washington Commanders’ nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award
- Commanders' Week 15 game against Giants flexed to Sunday Night Football
- Rivera: SNF matchup vs. Giants 'awesome' opportunity
- Numbers to know from Washington's Week 13 game vs. New York