Wake Up Washington | Giants' Week 14 loss to Eagles offers key takeaways for Commanders

In Week 14, the Washington Commanders got to put their feet up for some rest and gain some valuable insight from the Giants' 48-22 loss to the Eagles as they ramp up preparations for their upcoming Sunday Night Football game against New York.

"We need to take a page from Philadelphia's book. Get up early and often and pin these guys down," Fred Smoot said on the most recent episode of Command Center with fellow analyst Logan Paulsen and Washington's SVP of Media and Content Julie Donaldson.

The Eagles put up 24 points in the first half at MetLife Stadium this past Sunday, deflating the Giants before they really even had a chance to get going. The main propeller behind that stifling game plan, Paulsen pointed out, was the Eagles' man coverage.

"They basically said, 'We don't respect your playmakers,' and then that allows you to be more aggressive in terms of allocating more resources to the run, taking away that quarterback running from Daniel Jones and [the Giants] really had no answer for it," Paulsen said. "So, I think if we can play more man…that's something huge to take out of that game."

The Eagles did a great job of stopping Jones from doing damage with his legs, something the Commanders really struggled with in Week 13 against the Giants. If Washington's defense can be particularly sturdy early on in drives it can perhaps neutralize that threat effectively like the Giants did.

"[The Eagles] did a great job on first and second down of stopping the run. They basically said, 'We're not going to let you get into these manageable third down situations' where Daniel Jones hurts you with his legs," Paulsen analyzed. "They said, 'We're gonna stop the run. We're going to keep you in third and long situations,' and that offensive line for the Giants is just not capable of pass protecting in those long situations."