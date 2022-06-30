Where does Washington's defense rank in the NFC East?

Analysis: The Commanders' defense did not live up to expectations in 2021, but the talent it possesses still puts the unit in the top half of the division.

Washington spent part of the offseason addressing some of their defensive headaches, the biggest being how it performed against the pass. Most of the secondary is back, as the team re-signed Bobby McCain in free agency, and William Jackson III, who experienced a learning curve in the Commanders' zone-heavy scheme, is getting more comfortable with his responsibilities.

Washington has taken questions about its strategy at linebacker, and it looks like Cole Holcomb is expected to take charge of the middle linebacker position. 2021 first-round pick Jamin Davis is also feeling more confident, as he's mostly been used on the outside, where he can rely more on his ability in the open field.

The Commanders added three defensive players in the draft: defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, safety Percy Butler and cornerback Christian Holmes. Mathis and Butler, taken with second- and fourth-round picks, respectively, are expected to have key roles this season, and Holmes impressed coaches with his physicality in OTAs and minicamp.