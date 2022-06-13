Top 5 things to watch during Commanders minicamp

There was a lot of hope surrounding the Commanders' 2021 draft class, but for one reason or another, the season didn't pan out as anticipated.

Many of the players have been making up for that this offseason, and it's been showing up on the field. One of the biggest examples has been Jamin Davis, who was taken 19th overall. Thanks in part to there being more stability at the linebacker position, Davis has been making strides as an outside linebacker and has been featured alongside Cole Holcomb in nickel sets.

"The more reps he gets, the better and more comfortable he gets," Rivera said. "He plays with more confidence and plays faster."

Other defensive players like Benjamin St-Juste and Darrick Forrest have been making solid impressions as well. St-Juste, who dealt with concussion issues in 2021, has been lining up as a nickel corner, where he can use his size and quickness to lock down slot receivers. Forrest has been featured all over the secondary and has had several pass breakups.

Washington's defense did not perform as expected in 2021, due in part to a litany of injuries. The fact that Davis, St-Juste and Forrest have been trending in the right direction is a good sign that it's possible to correcting some of the unit's issues.