News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Darrick Forrest has shown 'tremendous amount of growth'

Jun 13, 2022 at 09:00 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW061322

Darrick Forrest didn't have the rookie season that he or the Washington Commanders expected, but he's been making up for that this offseason.

Forrest, who was drafted in the fifth round last year, was expected to be a key contributor on special teams as well as a piece of the Commanders' secondary. Those plans were derailed before they began, however, as he was placed on Injured Reserve prior to Week 1 and didn't make his debut until November.

Now that Forrest is healthy, he's getting plenty of attention from his coaches.

"I've seen a tremendous amount of growth," coach Ron Rivera said of the safety.

Forrest received a bulk of first-team reps during OTAs, and there have been several plays where he came close to grabbing an interception from Carson Wentz. That shouldn't be a surprise, considering how well the former Cincinnati Bearcat captain performed in college. From 2017-20, he recorded 200 tackles, 12 pass breakups, six interceptions and a fumble recovery.

While he didn't get a pick for himself during OTAs, he did help a teammate secure one. During the final team drills of the day on June 8, Forrest jumped on a pass from Wentz, who was trying to make a play in the middle of the field. Rather than hitting its intended target, the ball popped in the air and fell into the hands of Cole Holcomb.

Rivera said the play was emblematic of Forrest's progress.

"He is also one of the other guys that I've had to speak to about being a little overly anxious," Rivera said. "But you don't wanna take that away from him because that's why he's making those plays because he's doing those things."

Forrest, who took pride in his role on special teams at Cincinnati, has been making progress on that side of the ball for Washington as well, with Rivera adding that he's stepping up as one of the leaders for the group.

"There's a lot of positives that are coming out of this."

With much of Washington's starting secondary already in place, special teams is where Forrest is most likely to make an impact. However, if Forrest continues this growth spurt into training camp, the Commanders could use him more often in the rotation.

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 10, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

Related Links

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | The biggest strength of Cole Turner's skill set

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 10, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | 'Things have gone really well' for Jamin Davis' offseason

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera is impressed with progress from rookie class

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera compares Wentz to Pro Bowl QB

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bobby McCain listed among under-the-radar OTA stars

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, June 6, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bobby McCain wants to start fast in 2022

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 3, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Carson Wentz makes progress in Commanders' offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Paulsen, Moss break down OTA highlights

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Breaking down Jamin Davis in Year 2

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | A deep dive into the Commanders' roster

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, May 27, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jahan Dotson wants to 'be a sponge' during OTAs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Advertising