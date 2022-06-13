Wake Up Washington | Darrick Forrest has shown 'tremendous amount of growth'

Darrick Forrest didn't have the rookie season that he or the Washington Commanders expected, but he's been making up for that this offseason.

Forrest, who was drafted in the fifth round last year, was expected to be a key contributor on special teams as well as a piece of the Commanders' secondary. Those plans were derailed before they began, however, as he was placed on Injured Reserve prior to Week 1 and didn't make his debut until November.

Now that Forrest is healthy, he's getting plenty of attention from his coaches.

"I've seen a tremendous amount of growth," coach Ron Rivera said of the safety.

Forrest received a bulk of first-team reps during OTAs, and there have been several plays where he came close to grabbing an interception from Carson Wentz. That shouldn't be a surprise, considering how well the former Cincinnati Bearcat captain performed in college. From 2017-20, he recorded 200 tackles, 12 pass breakups, six interceptions and a fumble recovery.

While he didn't get a pick for himself during OTAs, he did help a teammate secure one. During the final team drills of the day on June 8, Forrest jumped on a pass from Wentz, who was trying to make a play in the middle of the field. Rather than hitting its intended target, the ball popped in the air and fell into the hands of Cole Holcomb.

Rivera said the play was emblematic of Forrest's progress.

"He is also one of the other guys that I've had to speak to about being a little overly anxious," Rivera said. "But you don't wanna take that away from him because that's why he's making those plays because he's doing those things."

Forrest, who took pride in his role on special teams at Cincinnati, has been making progress on that side of the ball for Washington as well, with Rivera adding that he's stepping up as one of the leaders for the group.

"There's a lot of positives that are coming out of this."