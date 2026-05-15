Santana Moss' top 3 Commanders matchups of 2026

The Washington Commanders finally know their full schedule, and the "Command Center" crew had all hands on deck to break down every matchup.

Every game is important, but analyst and former Washington receiver Santana Moss has three circled that he's most looking forward to. Here's his breakdown on each game.

Week 16 at Minnesota Vikings

"Now, you know why I have them circled on my list. Last year, we took a butt-kicking, so we have to make sure that when we go up there...we're better than what we showed them last year. And also, we've got [former Vikings secondary coach Daronte Jones] as our defensive coordinator, so I'm pretty sure he's gonna be more than ready to go out there and show them that he's worthy."

Washington has a 5-6 record against the Vikings on the road and is looking to snap a four-game losing streak while playing in Minnesota.

The last time that Washington won in Minnesota was in 2007 when they defeated the Vikings 32-21.

The Commanders and Vikings have played each other twice on a Saturday. Washington has a 1-1 record against Minnesota in games played on a Saturday.

Washington will travel to Minnesota in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2013-2014.

Washington and Minnesota will face off in December in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history.

Week 6 vs. San Francisco 49ers

"These are the juggernauts of the NFC no matter what division it is, whether it's the east, the north, the south, the west. It doesn't matter where they're at, San Francisco is always one of those juggernauts."

This will be the first time that Washington has played in San Francisco since the 2022 season.

The Commanders are looking for their first win against the 49ers in San Francisco for the first time since 2004. Washington defeated San Francisco 23-15 in 2020, but the game was played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Washington's all-time record on the road in San Francisco is 3-10-1.

Washington has a 1-4 record against San Francisco when playing on Monday's. The last time the two teams faced off on a Monday was in 2013.

The last time that Washington played San Francisco on a Monday was in 1988.

Weeks 1 & 8 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

"I feel like this is always going to be a test to see if we have the chance to go to the postseason or go to that Super Bowl."

This is the sixth time in franchise history that Washington and Philadelphia will face off in Week 1 in Philadelphia and 12th all-time. The last time that Washington and Philadelphia played each other in Week 1 was in 2020.

This is the first time that Washington will travel to Philadelphia to open the season since 2019.

This is the earliest that the Commanders will travel to Philadelphia since the 2023 season when they played the Eagles in Week 4.

Washington has a 6-5 record against Philadelphia in Week 1.

The Commanders all-time record against the Eagles on the road is 44-44-2.

Washington is looking to win consecutive games in Philadelphia for the first time since 2015-16.

This is the fifth time in franchise history that Washington and Philadelphia have played on Sunday Night Football. The Commanders have a 2-2 record against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

The last time Washington hosted Philadelphia for Sunday Night Football was in Week 9 of the 2005 season.

Washington has a 46-42-3 all-time record against Philadelphia at home.

Check out the full episode of "Command Center" above for the full breakdown.