With Alabama Background, Redskins Confident In First Two Picks

"Anytime you watch college football, and you watch other defenses, no disrespect, and then you flip on an Alabama game, it's different," Gruden said. "The speed is different. They are well-coached, they are in their gaps, they play hard, they play physical, and that's from Week 1 until the end. That has to appeal to you as a coach. They are using their hands, they are physical, they are chasing the ball, they are running to the ball. Of course they have a lot of guys that can sub in and out, but they are just well-coached and we feel good about where they are from a mental standpoint from talking to them, getting to know these guys.

"We know they are both highly intelligent guys. They understand football, understand X's and O's and they both play very hard with a high motor and they are well-coached. So I don't see any negative whatsoever with them going to Alabama – only positive."

Specifically for Allen and Anderson now that they're in Washington, they're hoping their "great relationship" will translate over to the Redskins once they're integrated into Greg Manusky's defensive scheme.

"We got to the point where we can work together, we can go out there and we call a lot of games and stuff on our own – that came with trust and time," Anderson said. "For us to be on the same team, we can just pick right back up where we left off. I know him and I know his skill set. I know when he's hot, I'm going to cover him, and if I'm rushing good, he can cover me. We pretty much have got that understanding. Like I said, man, it's a great feeling to have another dog, somebody that's going to go out there and lay it out there with you every day. That's good, too."