News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Jennifer King calls coaching in East-West Shrine Bowl 'a great experience'

King took some time with senior vice president of media and content Julie Donaldson to discuss her week coaching for the West Team.
Washington 2022 position breakdown | Quarterback

Washington 2022 Mock Draft Madness 1.0

Wake Up Washington | An update on Chase Young's rehab process

Jon Allen reflects on 'rewarding' Pro Bowl selection after standout season

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who CBS Sports has Washington taking in the first round

Players to watch in the 2022 Senior Bowl

Rivera020422

Rivera: Commanders' new identity is a 'new chapter'

Feb 04, 2022

Head coach Ron Rivera sees the Commanders as an opportunity to move forward.
jon_allen

New name, same service for Commanders' Jonathan Allen

Feb 02, 2022

Allen visited his alma mater, Stone Bridge High School, on the day of team's brand reveal
helmets

Top quotes from the Washington Commanders' brand reveal press conference

Feb 02, 2022

Co-owners and co-CEOs Dan and Tanya Snyder, Jason Wright, Julie Donaldson, Joe Theismann and Jonathan Allen spoke during the Washington Commanders' brand reveal press conference. Here's a look at some of their top quotes.
A Message from Jason Wright to the Players

Social media reacts to Washington's new identity

Feb 02, 2022

Fans, alumni, players and media members react to the unveiling of Washington's rebrand launch.
DSC07566-2

4 things to know about the Washington Commanders' new uniforms

Feb 02, 2022

The Washington Commanders have unveiled their new identity, and now they’ve provided a look at their new uniforms. Here’s a look at some smaller details about the new versions of the Burgundy & Gold.
Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 6.52.31 AM

The Washington Football Team is now the Washington Commanders

Feb 02, 2022

New team identity pays tribute to regional culture of leadership and service as well as Washington's rich history and football legacy as the team enters its 90th Season.
Wake Up Washington

Wake Up Washington | An update on Chase Young's rehab process

Feb 08, 2022

Wake Up Washington | Updates on the Senior Bowl, Chase Young and more

Feb 07, 2022

Wake Up Washington | The weapons in the Commanders' arsenal

Feb 04, 2022

Wake Up Washington | A new chapter

Feb 03, 2022

Wake Up Washington | It's almost time

Feb 01, 2022

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at the Senior Bowl

Jan 31, 2022

Wake Up Washington | 5 days to 2.2.22

Jan 28, 2022

Wake Up Washington | Fond memories of Super Bowl glory

Jan 27, 2022

Wake Up Washington | Celebrating the greatest team ever

Jan 26, 2022

The Daily

Why Charles Leno decided to stay in Washington

Jan 07, 2022

Sammis Reyes has made 'leaps and bounds' during rookie season

Jan 06, 2022

Heinicke reflects on 'dream come true' of being a starting quarterback

Jan 05, 2022

Week 18 gives Washington deeper look at its depth

Jan 04, 2022

Washington looking to get more out of Dyami Brown in final 2 games

Dec 31, 2021

Turner: John Bates has 'exceeded our expectations'

Dec 30, 2021

Rivera: Madden was an 'icon' who 'offered his time, wisdom and coaching insight'

Dec 29, 2021

Get to know Washington's options at quarterback

Dec 17, 2021

With another chance to get on the field, Jeremy Reaves isn't taking anything for granted

Dec 16, 2021

Michael Silver

Washington faces franchise-defining questions ahead of pivotal offseason

Jan 20, 2022

In challenging season, Rivera leans on timeless lessons from Madden mentorship

Dec 31, 2021

After inspiring turnaround, Washington readies for NFC East gauntlet

Dec 10, 2021

After being slept on and side stepped, Kam Curl shows his star potential

Dec 03, 2021

Community

PHOTOS | Jon Allen takes the trip to Vegas for his first Pro Bowl

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who CBS Sports has Washington taking in the first round

Brand Reveal Video

President's Brief

Why Wolves won't work (and a date to save)

President's Brief: An apology to the fans 

President's Brief: Moving Forward

President's Brief: See You At FedExField!

Press Releases

The Washington Football Team is now the Washington Commanders

Washington Football Team announces Park and Party event at FedExField on Friday Night, Feb. 4 to celebrate the reveal of the team's name and brand

Washington signs Corn Elder, Jonathan Williams to contract extensions; signs 2 to Reserve/Future contracts

Washington signs 8 players to Reserve/Future contracts

Washington-Giants Monday Stats Pack

Washington Football Team vs. Giants inactives, Week 18

Washington makes multiple roster moves ahead of season finale

Washington activates Tress Way, releases Kyle Shurmur and Ryan Winslow

Washington activates multiple players off the Reserve/COVID-19 list

