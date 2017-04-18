2017 Redskins Opponent Free Agency Recap: Chiefs

While the Redskins don't know when they'll be playing their 2017 matchups just yet, they do know already who they'll be facing:

2017 Home Games: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.

2017 Away Games: Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.

While the Chiefs haven't been major players in free agency so far, Kansas City has seen two big-name players depart while finally being able to agree to a long-term extension with five-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Berry.

On the last day of February, the Chiefs elected to release long-time starting running back Jamaal Charles.

When healthy, the University of Texas product was one of the most productive running backs ever since he was selected in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

In five of his first seven seasons with Kansas City, Charles rushed for at least 1,000 yards and posted a career-high 1,509 yards in 2012.

But over the course of the last two seasons, Charles has appeared in just eight games, ending both years on Injured Reserve with different injuries.

To help replace Charles – who remains a free agent – the Chiefs signed the versatile C.J. Spiller.

For his career, the 2010 first-round pick has rushed for more than 3,400 yards, caught passes for nearly 1,500 yards and returned 74 kickoffs for 1,754 yards.

Kansas City also said goodbye to free agent nose tackle Dontari Poe, who signed a reported one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

In five seasons with the Chiefs, Poe appeared in 78 regular season games, recording 200 tackles along with 13 sacks and 12 passes defensed.

Despite Poe's departure, the Chiefs were able to agree to terms Bennie Logan, who visited with the Redskins before signing his new contract.

In four seasons with the Eagles, the LSU product collected 163 tackles with 5.5 sacks, three fumbles forced and a pass defensed. Logan, of course, is joining the previously mentioned Barry, who was able to sign a long-term contract after playing the 2016 season under the franchise tag.

In 86 regular season games, the 28-year-old has tallied 427 tackles with 50 passes defensed, 14 interceptions, 5.5 sacks and five defensive touchdowns.

Marqueston Huff will also be playing safety for Kansas City after signing with the Chiefs on March 16.

Huff appeared in 11 games with the Baltimore Ravens last season.

Offensively, Kansas City also signed former Dallas tight end Gavin Escobar.