2017 Redskins Opponent Free Agency Recap: Raiders

While the Redskins don't know when they'll be playing their 2017 matchups just yet, they do know already who they'll be facing:

2017 Home Games: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.

2017 Away Games: Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.

While a majority of offseason attention on the Raiders has been more about the team's pending move to Las Vegas, Oakland has quietly continued to build the offense around quarterback Derek Carr with various additions.

In March, the Raiders announced the signings of tight end Jared Cook and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

Cook, 30, joins the Raiders following one season with the Green Bay Packers in which he recorded 30 receptions for 377 yards and one touchdown in 10 regular season games.

For his career, the South Carolina product has tallied more than 300 receptions for 3,880 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Cook will be paired with 2015 third-round pick Clive Walford for a one-two punch at the tight end position.

Additionally, Oakland also signed offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse to a contract. A seven-year veteran, Newhouse started his NFL career with the Packers and spent the 2014 season with the Cincinnati Bengals before spending the 2015-16 seasons with the Giants, where he appeared in 24 regular season games with 20 starts.

No bigger on-field move was made this offseason by the Raiders, though, than the addition of five-time Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch through a trade with Seahawks.

A two-time NFL rushing touchdowns leader, Lynch spent the 2016 season out of football after a prolific run with the Seahawks from 2010-15.

During his six seasons with the Seahawks, Lynch rushed for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns. His addition came on the heels of the departure of Latavius Murray, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

In three seasons in Oakaland, Murray rushed for 2,278 and 20 touchdowns on 543 carries.

Defensively, the Raiders signed linebacker Jelani Jenkins following 53 games with the Miami Dolphins from 2013-16. Oakland then used five of its first six picks in the 2017 NFL Draft on the defensive side of the football, selecting Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley, UConn safety Obi Melifonwu, UCLA defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes, Wake Forest linebacker Marquel Lee and Washington State safety Shalom Luani.