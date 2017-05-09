2017 Redskins Opponent Free Agency Recap: Saints

Redskins.com's Stephen Czarda recaps what the Redskins' 2017 opponents have done in free agency so far. Today's look is at the New Orleans Saints.
The Washington Redskins will soon know their schedule for the 2017 regular season after learning this week of their four-game preseason slate.
While the Redskins don't know when they'll be playing their 2017 matchups just yet, they do know already who they'll be facing:
**
2017 Home Games:** Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.
2017 Away Games: Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants. Despite having one of the strong passing games over the last decade with future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees leading the way, the Saints haven't always had the strong rushing attack to compliment the aerial attack.
New Orleans hopes that will change in 2017, though, with the addition of Adrian Peterson. Selected in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Peterson is a seven-time Pro Bowler and has been selected to the NFL's All Pro first-team four times.
During the 2012 season, the Oklahoma product won NFL Offensive Player of the Year and MVP honors as he rushed for a career-high 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Peterson, however, hasn't seen the field much in recent seasons, as he appeared in just one game during the 2014 season and in three games last year, carrying the ball 37 times for 72 yards.
Signed late last month, Peterson joins a free agency class for the Saints that also includes quarterback Chase Daniel and linebacker Manti Te'o.
Check out images of the Washington Redskins celebrating their 2015 Week 10 victory over the New Orleans Saints Nov. 15, 2015, at FedExField.
Daniel re-joins the Saints as their backup quarterback following stints with the Chiefs and Eagles. The University of Missouri product appeared in just one game in his lone season with Philadelphia last year.
From 2013-15, Daniels served as the backup to Alex Smith in Kansas City, appearing in 10 games with two starts.
Daniel is familiar with the Saints' offensive system, though, as he was one New Orleans' roster for three seasons. During that span, Daniel attempted just nine passes.
Te'o, meanwhile, signed with the Saints following four seasons with the Chargers. The 2013 second-round pick out of Notre Dame, Te'o has amassed 221 tackles with nine passes defensed, 1.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble forced in his career.
Despite his potential, Te'o has yet to appear in all 16 games in a single season, slowed by foot injuries his first two seasons followed by a torn Achilles in 2016.
In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Saints took Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Wisconsin offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk with their pair of first round selections.
New Orleans received the final pick in the first round of the draft following a trade with the New England Patriots, sending wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a third-round pick in exchange for pick No. 32 and a fourth-round pick.
Cooks recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Saints in 2015 and 2016.
2017 Opponent Scouting Reports