2017 Redskins Opponent Free Agency Recap: Saints

Daniel re-joins the Saints as their backup quarterback following stints with the Chiefs and Eagles. The University of Missouri product appeared in just one game in his lone season with Philadelphia last year.

From 2013-15, Daniels served as the backup to Alex Smith in Kansas City, appearing in 10 games with two starts.

Daniel is familiar with the Saints' offensive system, though, as he was one New Orleans' roster for three seasons. During that span, Daniel attempted just nine passes.

Te'o, meanwhile, signed with the Saints following four seasons with the Chargers. The 2013 second-round pick out of Notre Dame, Te'o has amassed 221 tackles with nine passes defensed, 1.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble forced in his career.

Despite his potential, Te'o has yet to appear in all 16 games in a single season, slowed by foot injuries his first two seasons followed by a torn Achilles in 2016.

In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Saints took Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Wisconsin offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk with their pair of first round selections.

New Orleans received the final pick in the first round of the draft following a trade with the New England Patriots, sending wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a third-round pick in exchange for pick No. 32 and a fourth-round pick.

Cooks recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Saints in 2015 and 2016.