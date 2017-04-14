2017 Redskins Opponent Free Agency Recap: Seahawks

While the Redskins don't know when they'll be playing their 2017 matchups just yet, they do know already who they'll be facing:

2017 Home Games: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.

2017 Away Games: Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.

There's still the potential for a handful of free agent transactions in the coming weeks before the NFL Draft, but here's a look at what the Redskins' opponents have been up to in recent months continuing with the Seattle Seahawks:

After a season in which the Seahawks failed to have a 500-yard rusher for the first time since 1984, Seattle hopes to have a turnaround on the ground with 2013 second-round pick Eddie Lacy under contract.

Lacy, 26, joins the Seahawks after spending his first four seasons as starting running back for the Green Bay Packers.

In 51 games for the Packers, the Alabama product carried the ball 788 times for 3,435 yards and 23 touchdowns along with six receiving touchdowns. But, while the running back certainly has the skillset to continue being a solid NFL contributor, there's some concerns about his playing weight.